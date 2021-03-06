Antilia Bomb Scare: Deceased SUV Owner’s Wife Speaks Out, Says “he Can’t Commit Suicide”

The Mumbai Police have recovered five handkerchiefs that covered the face of deceased Mansukh Hiren, whose Scorpio loaded with Gelatin sticks was found abandoned outside Mukesh Ambani’s Antilia residence. Hiren was found dead under mysterious circumstances on Friday near Kalwa Creek in Mumbai, where he is said to have allegedly committed suicide.

The police officials reportedly found five handkerchiefs tied around Hiren’s mouth when his body was recovered from the creek.

Meanwhile, Vimla, the wife of Hiren, has said that her husband had left the house on Thursday night to meet an officer claimed to be from the Kandivali crime branch. The distraught wife said that Hiren had informed her about meeting the person at Ghodbandar for a routine investigation.

She also said that Hiren’s phone was not reachable after he left the house. After seeing that he did not return until the next morning, the family registered a missing person complaint at Naupada Police Station, however, it was not lodged.

'He could never commit suicide': Hiren's wife

"Our car was stolen about 8 days ago. My husband had been visiting the police station for enquiry in the matter. On Thursday evening, he received a call from a Kandivali Crime Branch officer. About half an hour after he left, his phone went off. We waited all night and lodged a complaint with the police station the next morning," she said.

According to Naupada police station, Hiren's last location was traced to Virar, at least 50-55-km away from his residence.

Vimla Hiren said her husband could have never thought about taking his own life. Stating that the rumours being spread in the media were wrong, she called for a thorough investigation into the matter.

Car with gelatin sticks found near Antilia

On February 25, at around 3 pm, the Mumbai Police received information of a suspicious car parked outside the residence of billionaire industrialist Mukesh Ambani. The Police team reached the spot immediately with the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS). The car (green Scorpio) was spotted by security personnel outside his residence.

Loaded with explosive gelatin sticks, the car was towed away by the bomb disposal squad. A primary investigation from the CCTV revealed that the car had been parked near the residence since 1 AM, in the intervening night between Wednesday-Thursday. A purported threat letter was also found in the car. After the incident, security for the Ambanis' is said to be increased with the deployment of around 58 CRPF commandos.

Addressing the Maharashtra assembly, ex-CM Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday demanded that the probe into the gelatin sticks found in a car near Antilla be handed over to the NIA. He claimed out that the owner of the vehicle met a person at Crawford Market.

The BJP leader also pointed out that the deceased was a resident of Thane but his body was found in Mumbra. "There are many coincidences leading to suspicion and hence the probe must be handed over to the NIA. The owner was the biggest witness and evidence of the case," Fadnavis said.

