In a sensational development pertaining to the Antilia bomb scare case, Republic TV has accessed a statement of a cyber expert who claimed that ex-Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh asked him to add the 'Jaish Ul Hind' poster in his report. In the charge sheet filed by the NIA before the special court, the central agency accused dismissed API Sachin Vaze of ensuring the creation of a "fake post" on Telegram in the name of 'Jaish Ul Hind' to add credibility to the theory that this was an act by a terrorist group. The statement which is a part of the charge sheet mentions that the said expert met Singh at the Mumbai Police Commissioner's office on March 9.

During this meeting, he told the ex-Mumbai top cop that the Delhi Police Special Cell had resolved the Telegram channel 'Jaish Ul Hind' on which the poster had appeared on February 27. Moreover, he added that the mobile number linked with this channel was used by someone within the premises of the Tihar jail. While the expert stressed that this was confidential work, Param Bir Singh insisted on him writing a specific report and purportedly said that he would talk to the IG NIA in this regard. While his original report was short, Singh asked him to modify the report and insert the 'Jaish Ul Hind' poster claiming responsibility for the Antilia bomb scare.

According to the cyber expert, the former Police Commissioner told him that he deserved payment for modifying the report. Thereafter, he claimed to have been paid Rs.5 lakh in cash from the personal assistant of Singh in the presence of the latter. Clarifying that he was following a different Telegram 'Jaish Ul Hind' group than the one on which the poster appeared, he expressed his shock at the report being leaked in the media a day after the meeting.

Antilia bomb scare and Mansukh Hiren murder

While Hiren's wife accused Vaze of being responsible for her husband's death, ex-Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis produced Call Detail Record claiming that the Assistant Police Inspector was in constant touch with the deceased. In her complaint, Hiren's wife also alleged that the aforesaid car was in Vaze's possession since November 2020. On March 8, the NIA took over the Antilia bomb scare case and registered an FIR under Sections 120 B, 286, 465, 473 and 506(2) of the Indian Penal Code and Section 4(a)(b)(i) of The Explosive Substances Act.

After being grilled for nearly 12 hours on March 13, Vaze was arrested by the NIA and remanded to its custody till March 25 subsequently. The NIA examined various luxury cars used by Vaze and recreated the crime scene. While the Central agency also took over the probe into Mansukh Hiren's death on March 20, the Maharashtra ATS continued to investigate the case. In fact, it even arrested convicted cop Vinayak Shinde and bookie Naresh Gaur for their role in the crime. However, the ATS handed over the probe to the NIA only on March 24 after the Thane Sessions Court's order in this regard.

Police Inspector Sunil Mane and Assistant Police Inspector Riyazuddin Kazi were also taken into custody during further investigation. Subsequently, Vaze, Mane and Kazi were dismissed from the force by Mumbai Police Commissioner Hemant Nagrale. At present, all the accused persons including former encounter specialist Pradeep Sharma are in judicial custody. As per the NIA charge sheet, Vaze placed the explosives to regain his reputation as a "super cop" and hatched the conspiracy to get Hiren killed as the latter refused to take responsibility for the crime.