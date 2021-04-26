Antilia Bomb Scare Probe: NIA Raids Inspector Sunil Mane's Offices, Seizes Car, Documents

In the latest development, National Investigation Agency (NIA) sleuths raided the offices of arrested Mumbai Police inspector Sunil Mane on Monday morning, sources informed. Suspended Mumbai Police inspector Sunil Mane was arrested by the NIA on Friday in relation to the Antilia bomb scare probe and was sent to NIA custody till April 28. Sources informed that NIA conducted raids at Sunil Mane's offices in Andheri and Kandivali in Mumbai on Monday morning and seized a red car along with some documents, sources informed. Earlier on Sunday, Sunil Mane was taken to various locations related to the crime including suburban Andheri and the Mumbra creek as part of the probe, an official said.

NIA arrests Mumbai Police Inspector in Antilia bomb scare probe

Mumbai Police suspended inspector Sunil Mane from duty after he was arrested by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Friday. NIA secured the custody of Mumbai Police's Crime Branch Inspector Sunil Mane till April 28 while suspended API Sachin Vaze and Riyaz Kazi were sent to judicial custody till May 5. As per sources, Inspector Sunil Mane was taken into NIA custody on Thursday night following which he was questioned through the night and was confronted with the confessions made by suspended Mumbai Police API Riyaz Kazi and Sachin Vaze in their statements to the central agency. As per sources, Inspector Sunil Mane was present at the meeting between Sachin Vaze and Riyaz Kazi at Chakkala and was reportedly involved in passing on SIM cards procured from Sachin Vaze to other officials who were reportedly involved in the case.

As per sources, Sunil Mane allegedly pressurised businessman Mansukh Hiren to take the blame for the Antilia bomb scare. Mane will be produced before a court later in the day, the official said."Mane was called by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) for questioning on Thursday for his alleged role in the Ambani security scare and Mansukh Hiran murder cases," the official said. Sunil Mane was earlier in charge of Unit-11 (Kandivali) of the Mumbai crime branch.

Recovery of luxury vehicles

NIA had earlier traced a luxury Italian sports bike 'Benelli' from Daman that was registered in the name of 'mystery woman' since identified as Meena George, who is under the agency's scanner for her alleged connections with Sachin Vaze. NIA has seized eight different vehicles which were allegedly used by Sachin Vaze for various reasons surrounding the period of the incident. These include a Green Scorpio and white Innova mentioned above, two black Mercedez Benz cars, a Land Cruiser Prado, a black Volvo, and a white Mitsubishi Outlander, with the last being the only one that is owned by Vaze, though he used all the others in some way or the other. Besides tracing the bike, the NIA has also recovered other important documents related to arrested inspector Sachin Vaze, sources said on Monday. Sachin Vaze was also taken to the Mithi river on March 28 from where the NIA and the divers recovered the contents of his CIU office, including computers, hard disks, a printer, two identical fake number plates, CCTV DDRs and more.

Antilia bomb scare & Mansukh Hiren death case

On February 25, at around 3 PM, a car (green Scorpio) laden with explosive gelatin sticks along with a threatening letter was found by Mumbai Police, outside the Ambani residence - Antilia. A primary investigation from the CCTV revealed that the car had been parked near the residence the intervening night prior. Later, on March 5, Mansukh Hiren, the owner of the car in question, was found dead at the Kalwa creek - with police claiming that he committed suicide by jumping into the stream. The deceased's wife, however, alleged murder and put forth that Sachin Vaze was actually using the car since November.

Shortly, then-Mumbai API Sachin Vaze who had actually been put in charge of the Antilia case was arrested by NIA on March 13 for his alleged involvement. While Vaze has been suspended again from police service amid the NIA arresting him and taking him into custody, his superior - then Mumbai CP Param Bir Singh was transferred to Home Guards due to 'lapses' in the probe. He then sent an 8-page letter to CM Thackeray, HM Anil Deshmukh and Gov Koshyari alleging that Deshmukh had demanded from Sachin Vaze to collect Rs 100 crore from 1750 pubs in Mumbai per month. Deshmukh was forced to resign from his post after a CBI inquiry was ordered against him by the Bombay HC since upheld by the Supreme Court.