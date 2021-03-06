Antilia Bomb Scare Timeline: From Explosive-laden SUV Being Found To Car Owner's Death

A suspicious vehicle loaded with explosive material and a threat letter found abandoned near Reliance Industries Limited Chairman Mukesh Ambani's Antilia residence in South Mumbai triggered a security alarm on February 25. The recovery of the green-coloured Scorpio SUV abandoned near Antilia led to a security scare and a massive mobilisation by the Mumbai Police to trace the culprits.

The incident however took a major turn after the owner of the SUV, who had been under the scanner of the police, was found dead near Kalwa creek in Thane, triggering suspicion. While the case has been transferred to the ATS, the BJP has demanded an NIA probe into the matter, claiming a terrorism plot.

February 25 - Suspicious vehicle found abandoned near Antilia

On February 25, at around 3 pm, the Mumbai Police received information of a suspicious car parked outside the residence of billionaire industrialist Mukesh Ambani. The Police team reached the spot immediately with the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS). The green Scorpio was spotted by security personnel outside his residence. Loaded with explosive gelatin sticks, the car was towed away by the bomb disposal squad.

February 26 - Gelatin sticks traced to Nagpur

A primary investigation revealed that the vehicle was allegedly stolen from outside Maharashtra and the explosive Gelatin sticks were said to be procured from a Nagpur-based company. The SUV was bearing the number plate which matched with a car from Ambani's security convoy.

Several other fake number plates were found in the car apart from the explosive gelatin sticks. CCTV footage has revealed that when the driver got down from the car he was wearing a hoodie which concealed his identity.

Mumbai Police forms 10 teams to probe

The Mumbai Crime Branch subsequently formed 10 teams to carry out the investigation into the bomb scare. The teams scanned all CCTV cameras in the locality, at the traffic headquarters, Mumbai Police HQ, and scanned the details of suspicious people living in the nearby locality. One of the teams was in charge of coordinating with the forensic team to get an initial clue about the suspect caught on the cam.

The Police also gathered details of an 'Indian Mujahideen' member, who had threatened the Ambani family in 2013 by dropping a letter in their Marine Drive office.

Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Industries thanks Mumbai Police

On February 26, Reliance Industries Ltd issued a statement thanking the Mumbai Police for their prompt action after the bomb scare incident outside its chairman Mukesh Ambani's residence Antilia in Mumbai a day ago.

Expressing gratitude to Mumbai Police, the statement of Reliance Industries read, "We are thankful to Mumbai Police for their quick and immediate action. We are confident that Mumbai Police will complete their thorough investigation quickly."

March 1 - Jaish-ul-Hind denies responsibility for the incident

A statement released on Telegram allegedly by Jaish-ul-Hind claimed responsibility for placing the gelatin-laden vehicle outside Mukesh Ambani’s residence and demanded money in the form of Bitcoin from the billionaire industrialist.

However, on March 1, the outfit denied any connection with the incident and termed the previous message shared in the name of Jaish-ul-Hind on Telegram as fake.

March 5 - Owner of suspicious SUV found dead

A major twist to the bomb scare near, Thane DCP on March 5, revealed that the owner whose car was found abandoned near Antilia was found dead under mysterious circumstances at the Kalwa creek around 10.25 am. The owner, identified as Mansukh Hiren, committed suicide by jumping into the creek, claimed the police. An Accidental Death Report (ADR) was registered in the Mumbra police station.

The police officials reportedly found five handkerchiefs tied around Hiren’s mouth when his body was recovered from the creek.

BJP demands NIA probe into the mysterious death of SUV owner

Addressing the Maharashtra assembly on March 5, ex-CM Devendra Fadnavis demanded that the probe into Antilla Bomb Scare be handed over to the NIA. He claimed out that the deceased owner of the vehicle met a person at Crawford Market. He also pointed out that the deceased was a resident of Thane but his body was found in Mumbra.

"There are many coincidences leading to suspicion and hence the probe must be handed over to the NIA. The owner was the biggest witness and evidence of the case," Fadnavis said.

Maharashtra Govt transfers case to ATS

The Thane police handed over the bomb scare case was handed over to the Anti-Terrorist Squad which had been already investigating the case alongside Mumbai Police. The SRPF deployed tight security outside the Hirens' residence since earlier in the day.

March 6 - SUV owner's wife alleges Mansukh could never commit suicide

Vimla, the wife of Mansukh Hiren, has alleged that her husband had left the house on the night of March 4 to meet an officer, claimed to be from the Kandivali crime branch. She said that Hiren had informed her about meeting the person at Ghodbandar for a routine investigation.

She also said that Hiren’s phone was not reachable after he left the house. After seeing that he did not return until the next morning, the family registered a missing person complaint at Naupada Police Station, however, it was not lodged.

Vimla Hiren said her husband could have never thought about taking his own life. Stating that the rumours being spread in the media were wrong, she called for a thorough investigation into the matter.

March 6 - Deceased SUV owner's autopsy completed

The autopsy on the body of Mansukh Hiren was completed here early on Saturday. However, the autopsy report, findings, and opinion of the four-member medical team have been kept in reserve while his viscera has been preserved for forensic analysis, said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone-I) Avinash Ambure.

Hiren's body is likely to be handed over to his family around noon at their residence in Vikas Palms building in the Charai area of the city.

