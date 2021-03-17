Antilia Case: NIA Team Reaches Sachin Vaze's Residence; Search Operations Underway

In the latest development in the Antilia bomb scare probe, a National Investigation Agency (NIA) team on Wednesday reached suspended Mumbai Police officer Sachin Vaze's residence. The team is currently carrying out search operations at his Thane residence, as per sources. This comes hours after the NIA discovered that the data from Vaze's laptop, which it had seized from his office, had been wiped clean. The agency also revealed that the controversial cop claimed that he has dropped his mobile phone somewhere when he was asked for it.

Yesterday, the NIA seized a black Mercedez car from the Mumbai Police HQ. A cash amount of Rs 5 lakhs, some clothes, and a cash counting machine were recovered from the vehicle. Moreover, in a big clincher, the NIA informed that it had also recovered the same number plate that was used on the suspicious Scorpio car outside Antilia from the Mercedez. READ | NIA seizes laptop, phones & docs from Sachin Vaze's CIU office; 7 grilled in Antilia probe

Antilia bomb scare case

Mumbai API Sachin Vaze's suspension comes in connection with the case pertaining to the recovery of a gelatin-laden SUV and a threat letter that was found abandoned near billionaire industrialist Mukesh Ambani's Mumbai residence on February 25. Days after the incident, the owner of the green Scorpio car in question, identified as Mansukh Hiren, was found dead under mysterious circumstances at the Kalwa creek.

Deceased owner Hiren's wife alleged that her husband's car was allegedly in the possession of API Sachin Vaze since November 2020. After the cop's alleged connection with Mansukh Hiren came to light, the case was transferred out of Mumbai Police's Crime Branch and subsequently to the NIA, with Devendra Fadnavis producing call records (CD-R) to support his claims regarding Vaze.

After over 12 hours of interrogation in relation to the bomb scare, the NIA arrested Vaze on Saturday, even as he denied any involvement in the crime. An NIA special court thereafter remanded him to NIA custody till March 25.

In the CCTV footage, Sachin Waze could be seen with his head covered with a large handkerchief so that no one could identify him. He was wearing an oversized kurta-pajama, and not PPE coverall, in an attempt to mask his body language & face: National Investigation Agency (NIA) — ANI (@ANI) March 17, 2021