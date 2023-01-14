Antiques Worth Rs 100 Crore Seized From West Bengal, Including Elephant Tusks

In a massive recovery, antiques worth about Rs 100 crore were seized from West Bengal’s Deganga Basirhat around 4pm on Friday.

A man named Asaduzzaman's home is where this enormous amount of material was found. It was the largest antique operation in West Bengal, according to officials of the Administration General and Welfare Trustee's office who carried out the raid and retrieved the items.

What are these materials?

The materials include elephant tusks, deer legs, statues of ancient gods and many other items. Their total market value is said to be about Rs 100 crore according to the officials of Administration General and Welfare Trustee office who raided the house of Asaduzzaman.

How US sent back the old, stolen antiques to India

In 2021, US returned century-old stolen 248 antiques worth Rs 1.5 crores ($15 million) including 12th-century bronze Shiva Nataraja to India.

According to a PTI report, this has been described as the “largest” transfer of antiquities to the country. The transfer was made during a repatriation ceremony attended by India Consul General Randhir Jaiswal and US Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) Deputy Special Agent in Charge Erik Rosenblatt.

157 remarkable Indian antiques brought back from US by PM Modi

Earlier, when Prime Minister Narendra Modi was on his visit to the US, he had brought back 157 artifacts & antiquities returned by the US. PM Modi expressed his gratitude for the warm gesture of the nation and for returning the antiques to India. During the transfer, the Prime Minister and President Biden both pledged to work toward bolstering respective initiatives to prevent theft, illicit trade, and trafficking of cultural assets.