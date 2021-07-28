Antony Blinken Arrives In Delhi, To Hold Meetings With PM Modi, EAM, And NSA Ajit Doval

With an aim to discuss ways to achieve enhanced diplomatic relations between both countries, the United States' Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Tuesday (July 27) arrived in India for a two-day visit. The Secretary of State will hold meetings with Indian leaders including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar today (Wednesday, July 28). Reportedly, the security of the Delhi Airport was beefed up by 20 per cent ahead of Blinken's visit. This is Blinken's first visit to India after assuming charge as US Secretary of State.

Here's US Secretary of State Antony Blinken's schedule for diplomatic meetings:

10:00 AM: Secretary Blinken to meet NSA Ajit Doval

12:00 PM: Secretary Blinken to meet EAM Dr. S Jaishankar

2:30 PM: Secretary Blinken to hold a joint press availability with EAM Jaishankar

4:15 PM: Secretary Blinken to meet PM Modi

Talks to achieve peace and stability in Afghanistan

Acting Assistant Secretary Dean Thompson on articulating the bilateral discussions that would be taken up during Blinken's visit to India had mentioned that the Indian partners would focus on security, defence, cyber, and counter-terrorism cooperation. He quoted, "On regional issues, we intend to discuss our efforts to support a just and durable peace in Afghanistan. All of Afghanistan's neighbours and countries in the region have an interest in a peaceful, secure, and stable Afghanistan, which can only be accomplished through a negotiated political settlement that brings an end to 40 years of conflict. India, of course, is a critical partner in the region, and we welcome India's shared commitment to peace and supporting economic development in Afghanistan."

India-USA bilateral relations discussion

The meeting between Secretary Blinken with EAM Jaishankar and PM Modi today (July 28) is expected to witness discussions on a wide range of issues. The Ministry of external affairs informed in a statement that Blinken's visit to India was an opportunity to continue the high-level bilateral dialogues and bolster the India-US global strategic partnership. The statement asserted, "Both sides will review the robust and multifaceted India-US bilateral relations, and potential for consolidating them further. Discussions will focus on regional and global issues of mutual interest - including recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, the Indo-Pacific region, Afghanistan and cooperation in the United Nations."