Antony Blinken In India: Security Beefed Up In Delhi Ahead Of US State Secy Visit

Security has been beefed up in the national capital ahead of United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken's visit on Tuesday. Blinken has already boarded his flight to New Delhi for his two-day visit to India. A series of issues will be discussed during Blinken's visit to India including the US troop pullout from Afghanistan, Pakistan-sponsored terrorism, and other issues related to Indo-pacific welfare. The two sides will also discuss bilateral relations. Blinken will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and National Security Advisor Ajit Doval.

Wheels up for my trip to New Delhi and Kuwait City. I look forward to consultations with our partners to further cooperation in support of our shared interests in the Indo-Pacific and Middle East. pic.twitter.com/KClJ405LGI — Secretary Antony Blinken (@SecBlinken) July 26, 2021

Antony Blinken's India visit amid Afghanistan crisis

According to reports, the security of Delhi Airport has been increased by 20 per cent after the Intelligence Bureau (IB) warned law enforcement agencies that farmers can protest there ahead of Blinken's visit. In addition, Blinken's strategic visit also comes at a time when the Taliban is gaining more swathes in Afghanistan even as it fights with government troops. Even so, the Afghanistan government is being supported by the United States. The most recent assistance was the US airstrikes on Taliban positions in Afghanistan. Moreover, the US has assured Afghanistan of continuous air support.

As for India's concerns, the Taliban has urged India not to interfere in Afghanistan's matters and in return has promised not to meddle in India's internal affairs, mainly Kashmir. However, reports have stated that India has been supporting Afghanistan by sending weapons and training the Afghanistan troops. On the other hand, Pakistan is reportedly supporting the Taliban in order to counter India.

Blinken's visit and agenda

In the defence domain, both sides are expected to explore ways and means to deepen their collaboration. This will cover policy exchanges, exercises, and the exchange of intel and defence technologies. These would be covered in greater detail during the fourth 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue due in the US later this year. Other areas of focus include expanding security, defence cyber and counterterrorism cooperation, as per the US Department of State Bureau of South and Central Asian Affairs.

In addition, discussions on deepening Quad engagement are also expected to be a key focus area of talks, with the possibility of a Foreign Ministerial Quad meeting later this year. India and the US will also take forward the Quad vaccine initiative to enable the supply of vaccines produced in India from early 2022 to countries in the Indo-Pacific region, said a source.

However, Afghanistan which is witnessing massive violence will be the central issue, implications of the withdrawal of US forces from Afghanistan, and the need for sustained pressure on Pakistan on terror financing and terror havens will be part of the agenda. The two sides will also exchange assessments about the Indo-Pacific region, with a focus on Covid assistance, economic slowdown and security scenario. Latest developments pertaining to West Asia and Central Asia are also likely to be covered, sources said. Blinken's trip will follow a visit by Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman to China and coincide with one to Southeast Asia by Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin.

With ANI Inputs