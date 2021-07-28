Last Updated:

Antony Blinken, Jaishankar Hold Talks On Afghanistan, Indo-Pacific Engagement & More

Before meeting Jaishankar, Blinken held talks with NSA Ajit Doval on a range of bilateral and regional issues including the security situation in Afghanistan

Written By
Shloak Prabhu

Image Credits: Twitter - @MEAIndia


US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, who arrived in the national capital on Tuesday, held talks with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar in Delhi  on Wednesday. Both leaders held talks on a range of issues that included rapidly evolving security situation in Afghanistan, ways to boost Indo-Pacific engagement, deepening Quad and enhancing COVID-19 response efforts among others.

During his opening remarks, Jaishankar spoke on several topics like Indo-Pacific, India-US cooperation against COVID-19, Quad and Afghanistan. 

Afghanistan, Quad, COVID and more

Jaishankar stated that peace should prevail in Afghanistan as it is important for both countries. The External Affairs Minister further added that the Quad is a collaborative platform essential for mutual interest. Jaishankar also asserted that US and India should work together more closely on key contemporary challenges like terrorism.

READ | Antony Blinken in India: Security beefed up in Delhi ahead of US State Secy visit

Meanwhile, Blinken during his talks with the EAM expressed that he appreciated the work carried out by the US and India and assured that it will continue in the coming months. He added that amidst challenges faced by countries due to COVID-19, there is a greater imperative of cooperation among countries. Blinked remarked that President Biden is determined to strengthen the relationship between India and the US.

READ | 'Support India's emergence as leading global power': US, ahead of Secy Blinken's visit

Blinken's visit and agenda

In the defence domain, both sides are expected to explore ways and means to deepen their collaboration. This will cover policy exchanges, exercises, and the exchange of intel and defence technologies. These would be covered in greater detail during the fourth 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue due in the US later this year. Other areas of focus include expanding security, defence cyber and counterterrorism cooperation, as per the US Department of State Bureau of South and Central Asian Affairs.

READ | Antony Blinken arrives in Delhi, to hold meetings with PM Modi, EAM, and NSA Ajit Doval

In addition, discussions on deepening Quad engagement are also expected to be a key focus area of talks, with the possibility of a Foreign Ministerial Quad meeting later this year. India and the US will also take forward the Quad vaccine initiative to enable the supply of vaccines produced in India from early 2022 to countries in the Indo-Pacific region, said a source.

However, Afghanistan which is witnessing massive violence will be the central issue, implications of the withdrawal of US forces from Afghanistan, and the need for sustained pressure on Pakistan on terror financing and terror havens will be part of the agenda. The two sides will also exchange assessments about the Indo-Pacific region, with a focus on COVID assistance, economic slowdown and security scenario. Latest developments pertaining to West Asia and Central Asia are also likely to be covered, sources said. Blinken's trip will follow a visit by Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman to China and coincide with one to Southeast Asia by Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin. 

First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND