Antony Blinken, Jaishankar Hold Talks On Afghanistan, Indo-Pacific Engagement & More

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, who arrived in the national capital on Tuesday, held talks with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar in Delhi on Wednesday. Both leaders held talks on a range of issues that included rapidly evolving security situation in Afghanistan, ways to boost Indo-Pacific engagement, deepening Quad and enhancing COVID-19 response efforts among others.

🇮🇳🇺🇸

A broad-based, multi-sectoral, global comprehensive strategic partnership.

EAM @DrSJaishankar welcomes U.S. Secretary of State @SecBlinken pic.twitter.com/SP71IjbVD5 — Arindam Bagchi (@MEAIndia) July 28, 2021

During his opening remarks, Jaishankar spoke on several topics like Indo-Pacific, India-US cooperation against COVID-19, Quad and Afghanistan.

EAM @DrSJaishankar during his opening remarks with @SecBlinken highlighted:

•India-US cooperation covers virtually all domains of contemporary relevance

•Our shared interests, similar concerns, strong convergences

•Cooperation against the Covid pandemic pic.twitter.com/xvMXDuD3hn — Arindam Bagchi (@MEAIndia) July 28, 2021

• Striving for peace & prosperity in Indo-Pacific

• Working for democratic stability in Afghanistan

• Deepening Quad

• Working even closer on contemporary challenges

• Conversations on global issues based on real exchanges of national experiences & historical perspectives — Arindam Bagchi (@MEAIndia) July 28, 2021

Afghanistan, Quad, COVID and more

Jaishankar stated that peace should prevail in Afghanistan as it is important for both countries. The External Affairs Minister further added that the Quad is a collaborative platform essential for mutual interest. Jaishankar also asserted that US and India should work together more closely on key contemporary challenges like terrorism.

Peace & prosperity in Indo-Pacific is as important for both of us as democratic stability in Afghanistan. Deepening Quad as a collaborative platform is in our mutual interest & we must work together even more closely on key contemporary challenges like terrorism: EAM S Jaishankar pic.twitter.com/bAI2tNfOdt — ANI (@ANI) July 28, 2021

Our conversations on global issues would surely be richer from real exchanges of national experiences and historical perspectives: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar pic.twitter.com/Sj1d8M6Mfh — ANI (@ANI) July 28, 2021

Meanwhile, Blinken during his talks with the EAM expressed that he appreciated the work carried out by the US and India and assured that it will continue in the coming months. He added that amidst challenges faced by countries due to COVID-19, there is a greater imperative of cooperation among countries. Blinked remarked that President Biden is determined to strengthen the relationship between India and the US.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken hold talks with EAM S Jaishankar in Delhi



"I deeply appreciate the work that we have been able to do together and the work that we are going to do together in coming months," Blinken says pic.twitter.com/gPtMYxJn6L — ANI (@ANI) July 28, 2021

Peace & prosperity in Indo-Pacific is as important for both of us as democratic stability in Afghanistan. Deepening Quad as a collaborative platform is in our mutual interest & we must work together even more closely on key contemporary challenges like terrorism: EAM S Jaishankar pic.twitter.com/bAI2tNfOdt — ANI (@ANI) July 28, 2021

Blinken's visit and agenda

In the defence domain, both sides are expected to explore ways and means to deepen their collaboration. This will cover policy exchanges, exercises, and the exchange of intel and defence technologies. These would be covered in greater detail during the fourth 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue due in the US later this year. Other areas of focus include expanding security, defence cyber and counterterrorism cooperation, as per the US Department of State Bureau of South and Central Asian Affairs.

In addition, discussions on deepening Quad engagement are also expected to be a key focus area of talks, with the possibility of a Foreign Ministerial Quad meeting later this year. India and the US will also take forward the Quad vaccine initiative to enable the supply of vaccines produced in India from early 2022 to countries in the Indo-Pacific region, said a source.

However, Afghanistan which is witnessing massive violence will be the central issue, implications of the withdrawal of US forces from Afghanistan, and the need for sustained pressure on Pakistan on terror financing and terror havens will be part of the agenda. The two sides will also exchange assessments about the Indo-Pacific region, with a focus on COVID assistance, economic slowdown and security scenario. Latest developments pertaining to West Asia and Central Asia are also likely to be covered, sources said. Blinken's trip will follow a visit by Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman to China and coincide with one to Southeast Asia by Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin.