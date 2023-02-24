Antony Blinken To Arrive In India On March 1; To Attend G20 Meet, Hold Bilateral Talks

The US secretary of state Antony Blinken will arrive in India on March 1, he will participate in the G20 foreign ministers’ meeting; will hold bilateral talks with Indian government officials and also engage with civil society groups, informed the US department of state.

Notably, Blinken will visit India as a part of the three-country tour from February 28 to March 3, 2023, to Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, and India.

I will travel to Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, and India February 28-March 3 to participate in #C5plusUS and #G20 Ministerial, and to promote security and prosperity in Central Asia and the Indo-Pacific region. — Secretary Antony Blinken (@SecBlinken) February 24, 2023

Blinken to participate in G20 meet

Blinken is scheduled to attend the G20 foreign ministers' meeting in New Delhi on March 1. The meeting will focus on strengthening multilateralism and deepening cooperation on food and energy security, sustainable development, counter-narcotics, global health, humanitarian assistance and disaster relief, and gender equality and women's empowerment.

He will also hold bilateral talks with Indian government officials and civil society to reaffirm our strong partnership.

On February 28, Antony Blinken will visit Astana, Kazakhstan, where he will meet with senior Kazakh officials to deepen bilateral cooperation. He then will participate in a C5+1 Ministerial with representatives of each of the five Central Asian states.

The C5+1 Ministerial will focus on enhancing economic, energy and environmental, and security cooperation among the United States, the Republic of Kazakhstan, the Kyrgyz Republic, the Republic of Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and the Republic of Uzbekistan.

