Antony Blinken's Farm Laws Chat In India Visit Raises Heckles, RS MP Questions 'meddling'

In the jam-packed schedule, listed with meeting with top Ministers of India, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, United States' Secretary Antony Blinken squeezed in a roundtable with members of civil society on Wednesday. At the meeting, as revealed by a few participants, Blinken addressed controversial internal issues of India, like the farmers' protest over the contentious CAA. Some have come to view this as 'US meddling in Indian affairs', including at least two Rajya Sabha MPs.

Antony Blinken meets members of civil society

In a press conference after the meeting, Secretary Antony Blinken underlined that India and the United States shared similar values and aspirations. Having said that, he added, "The people of both the countries believe in human dignity, in equality of opportunity, the rule of law, fundamental freedoms, including freedom of religion and belief. We believe that all people deserve to have a voice in their government and be treated with respect no matter who they are. These are fundamental tenets of democracies like ours, and our purpose is to give real meaning to these words and constantly renew our commitment to these ideals.’’

He then added that our democracies were a 'work in progress' and underlined that there are 'challenges' that can be ugly and need to be 'dealt with openly', thereby hinting at the internal issues that he allegedly discussed during the roundtable.

'US meddling in Indian affairs?'

Rajya Sabha MP Rakesh Sinha expressed his strong disapproval of Blinken 'meddling in Indian affairs'. He, in a conversation with Republic Media Network, underlined that the main objective of the US Secretary's visit to India was to develop a good relationship between the two countries, and underlined that "He is bound by certain limitations". He added, "Crossing the line of limitation is neither desirable nor acceptable".

"What if Indian representatives in the US go to blacks and talks to them about the custodial death, police coercion on ethical grounds an and other undesirable happenings of the country?", he asked, while underlining that India does not do so, and expects the same from the US, and all other countries. Subramanian Swamy also spoke out, tweeting: