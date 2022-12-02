Antony Victor, Retired Indian Headmaster Sets Guinness World Record For Longest Ear Hair

Antony Victor, a retired teacher from India's Madhurai, set a Guinness World Record for unbroken longest-ear hair measuring 18.1 centimetres (7.12 inches) at its longest point. He held the record for the longest ear hair sprouting from the center of his ears since 2007.

In a post on Thursday, the Guinness World Record said that Victor, dubbed an "ear-haired teacher" by his pupils, is the man in India who has the longest ear hair ever seen on humans.

Astonished commenters expressed wonder at the appearance of the man's ears. "I never shave anything in my body but I would certainly shave that," one wrote. "This is not a record.. most men could manage to do this if their partner is blind enough to let them!" Meanwhile, another said, "When it comes to Guinness world records India is topping." "My villagers are coming for breaking this record," another user said.

Boy from Chennai sets Guinness record for Rubik's Cube

Indians have widely made it on the list of Guinness world records. A boy from Chennai made it to the Guinness for solving the Rubik's Cube. Jayadharshan Venkatesan has achieved the fastest time of 14.32 seconds for solving the puzzle cube. A resident of Chennai, Tamil Nadu, the boy was seen showcasing his profound intelligence and classical moves as he solved a Rubik's Cube while riding a bicycle, applying several tricks to match the colours of the columns on cubes.

India again got listed for another Guinness World Record in solving the 3x3 puzzle cube, after the previous record set by Atharva R Bhat for solving the Rubik's Cube by using hands and feet. The video of his feat was shared on the official Instagram Page of the Guinness World Records and has garnered about 26.2K views since then. "Speedcubing on a bicycle 14.32 secs by Jayadharshan Venkatesan", read the caption on the video.