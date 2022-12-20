Anubrata Mondal To Be Produced In Dubrajpur Court Pertaining To 2014 Violence Case

TMC's former Birbhum district president Anubrata Mondal was taken to Dubrajpur court in the Birbhum area on December 20, from the Asansol court pertaining to a 2014 violence case that broke out between TMC and CPIM in which one policeman died. Later, he will be moved to Delhi on December 21 for a hearing in the cattle smuggling case.

Anubrata Mondal was enroute to the Dubrajpur court in Birbhum in the case regarding the allegation against him to instigate violence during the clashes between the TMC and CPIM workers in 2014, in which one policeman died. Additionally, following a transit remand, he may be moved to Delhi tomorrow in connection with the hearing in the cattle smuggling case.

Notably, the Rouse Avenue court on December 19 approved the ED’s request for a transit remand for Mondal to bring him to Delhi for the hearing.

Cattle smuggling case

In a recent update in the cattle smuggling case, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on December 2 attached 32 assets worth ₹1.58 crore belonging to a key aide of former Bengal minister Anubrata Mondal, his former bodyguard Sehegal Hossain and his kin.

In yet another update, the Delhi court extended Hossain’s judicial custody by two weeks in the cattle smuggling-related money laundering case.

The cattle smuggling case involves allegations against Mondal of taking ‘Protection money’ from the cattle traders and then diverting the funds to his confidantes - his former bodyguard Hossain, a Chartered accountant, and daughter among others. Considered to be close to CM Mamata Banerjee, Mondal’s name in the case came to the fore after the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) registered an FIR in 2020. According to the CBI, between 2015 and 2017, thousands of cattle heads had been seized by the security personnel of the Border Security Force (BSF) as they were being smuggled across the border.

