Cops Said They Are Under Govt Pressure: Republic Reporter Anuj After 6 Days In Custody

After being held for six days in jail, Republic TV reporter Anuj Kumar walked out on bail on Monday. While pursuing a lead, Anuj was nabbed by the Police and held in custody until Monday. He has now revealed that during his interrogation, the Police had 'categorically' told him that they are under government pressure.

"We were just doing journalism. Since I have landed in Mumbai to cover the Sushant Singh Rajput case, there have been several attempts from the police's side and the government's side to stop us. Categorically I was told that there is pressure on the police and the cops who were interrogating me, again and again," Anuj Kumar told Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami on The Debate. 'They tried to constantly pressurise me to give away my lead, my sources', Anuj added.

Anuj & crew granted bail

Earlier in the day, crew members - reporter Anuj Kumar, video journalist Yashpaljit Singh, and Ola cab driver Pradeep Dilip Dhanavade on Monday, were granted bail by a Khalapur court. The crew was held by the Maharashtra police in custody at Karjat for 138 hours after being 'illegally' detained and charged with 'trespassing' on Wednesday morning. The court has levied a small bail bond for their release and has imposed no restriction on the team's travel.

Moreover, the National Human Rights Commission registered a case in New Delhi on the complaint filed by Republic Media Network regarding the violation committed by the Maharashtra police by the crew's illegal detainment. In the media house's plea to the NHRC, it highlighted Maharashtra police's malafide move. Anuj was being interrogated in police custody at Karjat - asking him to reveal his sources, lead and the story he was pursuing. Anuj was also been denied legal representation, which has prompted Republic TV to move the Bombay High Court if needed, while petitioning to the NHRC.

