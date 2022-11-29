Anupam Kher & Israel Consul Gen Shoulder-to-shoulder, Pan 'vulgar' Remark On Kashmir Files

Israel's Consul General to India Kobbi Shoshani and Bollywood actor Anupam Kher on Tuesday addressed a joint press conference over Israeli filmmaker & IFFI jury head Nadav Lapid's controversial remarks on 'The Kashmir Files'. The row erupted when the Israeli filmmaker labelled the Vivek Agnihotri-directorial 'The Kashmir Files' as "propaganda" and "vulgar" at the 53rd International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa.

India & Israel joint address on IFFI jury head's controversial remark

Speaking at the closing ceremony of the event, IFFI Jury Head Lapid said, "We were all disturbed and shocked by the 15th film, the movie The Kashmir Files. It felt to us like propaganda, a vulgar movie, inappropriate for an artistic competitive section of such a prestigious film festival. I feel totally comfortable to share openly these feelings here with you on stage. Since the spirit of having a festival is to accept also a critical discussion which is essential for art and for life".

While addressing the joint press conference, Israel's Consul General alongside Anupam Kher stated, "We don't accept the speech the filmmaker made. The first person to call and I did right away this morning was Anupam Kher just to apologise. I apologise for the speech which was a private opinion and has nothing to do with the state of Isreal officially and unofficially. I want to make it very clear that I am a diplomat and would not like to interfere in any internal political issues".

He added, "I have come here to support the people of India as both our countries are completely democratic and sometimes we have an open variety of opinions, all over. The one opinion that is the most important is an official one that we are open to discussion. As I mentioned before, I am very close to Pallavi Joshi, Vivek Agnihotri, and Anupam Kher and hope to bring them to Israel. We are very clear on what is our opinion and what Lapid said was not right".

#BREAKING | Israel Consul Gen LIVE news conference: Israel envoy to India reacts to row over Israeli filmmaker Nadav Lapid insulting Kashmiri Pandits. The Consul Gen apologises for the remarks and expresses strong commitment to India. Tune in for updates - https://t.co/GAtGCw2GdU pic.twitter.com/zpTbhOI4QI — Republic (@republic) November 29, 2022

'Both countries suffered Exodus & Holocaust': Anupam Kher

Anupam Kher sitting beside Israel's Consul General added, "If someone doesn't like a film they are most welcome to say it but being a jury member you cannot use the word 'Vulgar', 'propaganda'. I guess it is a vulgar remark by a person who himself is an opportunist who used this platform to put forth his personal propaganda and what he believes in. The world has identified with the film and pain as well as the problem of the Kashmiri Pandits that is going on for 32 years".

The Kashmiri Files actor said, "This incident has only strengthened the ties because when somebody opposes certain things then it is discovered how together both countries are. This is an amazing gesture from the Consul General to come here as both countries have experienced pain as they have suffered exodus and holocaust. This jury should not have used this platform to make such a remark, when he doesn't understand the pain of the Holocaust how will he relate to Kashmiri Pandits?"

"This is the work of a toolkit gang and clearly re-planned as within 30 seconds of the filmmaker's remark the responses started to come. I was told by an informed source, that Nadav Lapid was missing from his room a day prior to his speech," said Anupam Kher.

It's a relationship of pain because both countries have suffered exodus and holocaust: @AnupamPKher alongside Israel's Consul General to India @kobbishoshani after criticism of The Kashmir Files by Israeli filmmaker & IFFI jury head Nadav Lapid https://t.co/WKG9Mizp9z pic.twitter.com/nxZIbD6yol — Republic (@republic) November 29, 2022

The joint-press conference concluded with a warm handshake between Israel's Consul General to India Kobbi Shoshani and Bollywood actor Anupam Kher giving a message of strengthened India-Israel ties.