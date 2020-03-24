Anupriya Patel Donates Rs 25 Lakh To Fight COVID-19 In Her Constituency

In response to the Coronavirus crisis in the country, Apna Dal lawmaker from Mirzapur, Anupriya Patel has decided to donate Rs 25 lakhs from her MP fund to help support the fight against the deadly disease. The Uttar Pradesh politician has donated this fund for making more masks and sanitizers available in her constituency.

Read: Coronavirus: Gautam Gambhir Donates ₹50 Lakh To Delhi Govt Hospitals For Equipment

In a letter written to Mirzapur district officer, Patel said, "As the government is taking measures to contain the spread of Coronavirus, I give Rs 25 lakh from MP fund 2019-20 for masks, sanitisers, medicines and other essential commodities for Mirzapur."

Anupriya Patel has joined a long list of politicians who have decided to donate their salaries and MP funds for the cause. A few days ago Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik donated his three months' salary to the Chief Minister's Relief Fund to help those affected by Coronavirus. Former Rajasthan CM Vasundhara Raje also donated her two months' salary to the CM and PM relief funds each. Delhi MP Gautam Gambhir also announced his decision to donate a hefty amount of ₹50 lakhs from his Members of Parliament Local Area Development Scheme (MPLAD) fund for the equipment needed for the treatment of the people suffering from Coronavirus.

Read: Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik Donates 3 Months' Salary To Coronavirus Relief Fund

COVID-19 cases rise in India

In India, over 500 confirmed cases of the virus have been reported. Along with it, 10 deaths have been reported till now. Out of all the states, Maharashtra has the highest number of positive cases of about 107. Numerous states have announced lockdowns till at least March 31, suspending all public transport services and non-essential services. The state governments were advised to issue appropriate orders to allow only essential services to operate in the 75 districts which have reported confirmed cases or casualties related to COVID-19.

Read: Corona Relief: Dushyant Chautala Donates One Month Salary, Requests Colleagues To Join

Read: COVID-19: Vasundhara Raje Donates 2 Months Salary To CM & PM Relief Funds Each Amid Crisis

(With Agency Inputs)