Apna Dal Chief Condoles Unnao Victim's Death, Says Women's Safety Not A Priority For Govt

Anupriya Patel of the Apna Dal party on Saturday spoke about the increasing incidence of crimes against women in India and also expressed her condolences towards the death of the Unnao rape victim. While addressing the media on Saturday, she said, "Women's safety is never a priority for any state or central government. We all need to rise above our political differences and speak against crime in unison."

She also demanded the loopholes in the system to be fixed. She said, "All loopholes need to be fixed to ensure timely justice to women."

Anupriya Patel, Apna Dal on crime against women: Women safety is never a priority for any state or central govt. We all need to rise above our political differences and speak against crime in one voice. All loopholes need to be fixed to ensure timely justice to women. pic.twitter.com/wqFF8leacc — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) December 7, 2019

READ | 'Rapists need to be hanged in public': Cong leader Ranjeet Ranjan on Unnao horror

The Apna Dal party also took to their official Twitter handle and informed about Anupriya Patel's visit to the Unnao rape victim's house. The Apna Dal Tweet read, "Today, hurt by the death of the daughter of Unnao, the President Anupriya Patelji canceled the monthly meeting of the Apna Dal Party which is held at the 7th of every month after expressing sincere condolences (to Unnao rape victim's family). She also visited the Unnao rape victim's residence and met her family members."

READ | Former MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan: 'How long will our daughters keep sacrificing?'

Unnao rape survivor passes away

In a tragic development, the Unnao Rape victim who was set ablaze on Thursday died due to cardiac arrest in Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi on December 6. While the victim was initially treated in Lucknow’s SMC government hospital after she suffered 90% burn injuries, she was airlifted to Safdarjung Hospital on Thursday night. She had a cardiac arrest and breathed her last at 11:40 pm.

READ | NCP demands speedy trial of Unnao accused, change in the law

READ | Unnao case: UP govt announces Rs 25 lakh compensation & house for victim's family