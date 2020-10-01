Anurag Kashyap Reaches Versova Police Station For Questioning Over Payal Ghosh's Rape FIR

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap on Thursday, October 1, reached the Versova police station to record his statement in connection with the sexual assault complaint and subsequent FIR alleging rape registered against him by actor Payal Ghosh. On Wednesday, the Mumbai police had summoned Kashyap to be present at the Versova police station for interrogation over the complaint.

On September 22, Payal Ghosh had registered a sexual assault complaint against Anurag Kashyap at the Versova police station in Mumbai, three days after opening up on the alleged incident. She had tagged Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking action against Kashyap and security for her after claiming that he had forced himself upon her around 2014-15.

This is apart from another complaint she filed with the Narcotics Control Bureau alleging he consumed drugs and another complaint she filed with the National Commission for Women.

The First Information Report (FIR) against Anurag Kashyap had been registered against Sections 376 (I) (rape), 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty,), 341 (wrongful restraint) and 342 (wrongful confinement) of the Indian Penal Code. Earlier, Payal Ghosh had also been interrogated over the statements by the Versova police, where she had registered her complaint.

Payal Ghosh vs Anurag Kashyap

Reacting to the summoning news of Kashyap, Ghosh took to her Twitter handle and acknowledged the step taken by the Mumbai Police and hoped that 'justice is prevailed' in the case. Meanwhile, Ghosh is receiving support from numerous quarters amid her battle for justice. Union Minister Ramdas Athavale joined her in addressing a press conference recently, where he warned the police of protest from his party RPI if action is not taken for seven days. The minister also helped the actor put forth her plea before Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshiyari.

