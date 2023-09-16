Anurag Thakur Accuses Rahul And Sonia Gandhi Of Undermining Constitution

Union Minister Anurag Thakur launched a scathing attack on Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi, accusing them of allowing their associates to undermine the core principles of the Indian Constitution. Thakur asserted, "Some people are not happy with the development of the country...They want to destroy the Constitution...Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi have given permission to these people to do so...Constitution nowhere states that one has the right to humiliate any religion."

These remarks followed an earlier statement where Thakur claimed that the Congress party held contempt for Sanatana Dharma and aimed for its ‘eradication’. Addressing a public gathering in Bhilwara's Shahpura, Thakur proclaimed, "Congress is ashamed of Sanatana Dharma, they want to end Sanatana Dharma, they want to insult Hindus and they want to crush the Constitution."

Thakur also accused Congress of increasingly alienating journalists and resorting to filing complaints. He remarked, "Every day Congress and leaders of their supporting parties say that they will end Sanatana Dharma. They have now also started boycotting journalists and have started filing complaints. Whether it is in Chennai or Bengal, they are filing complaints out of fear."

Meanwhile, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president JP Nadda also weighed in on the matter. Nadda contended that Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi are pursuing an agenda to denigrate and disrespect Sanatan Dharma. Speaking at the flag-off ceremony of the Parivartan Yatra, Nadda asserted,"Nowadays, there have been many talks on Sanatana Dharma. On 1st September this INDI alliance held a meeting in Mumbai. On 3rd September their strong ally DMK's Chief's son Udhayanidhi Stalin insulted Sanatan Dharma. The next day on September 4, Mallikarjun Kharge's son Priyank Kharge who is also Minister in the Karnataka government disrespects Sanatan Dharma."

Nadda further alleged that both Sonia and Rahul Gandhi have orchestrated a plan to discredit and undermine Sanatan Dharma, a plan which was subsequently entrusted to the DMK and other allied parties. "This is the agenda of Mata Sonia and Beta Rahul," he added.

Congress hits back at BJP for 'Nafrat ka mega mall' remark

Congress MP Manickam Togore, in response to Thakur's previous statement about the 'Mega mall of hatred', remarked, "...This is the problem with BJP fellows who never seem to grasp the true meaning of Mohabbat itself. Mohabbat signifies respect and love. Congress and the India Alliance hold reverence for all religions, castes, communities, and sections of society. Anurag should refrain from lecturing us on nationalism or Mohabbat..."