Union Minister Anurag Thakur attacked the Opposition on the double-standards in their response to rape cases in the states ruled by them and those of the BJP. Referring to the Hathras rape case in September 2020, Thakur said, “some opposition parties went to Hathras and fiercely protested the incident giving a caste angle to it,” and coming to the recent rape of the twin sisters in Uttar Pradesh’s Lakhimpur Kheri he said the opposition has given a ‘Religious flip’ to the brutal rape and killing of the sisters.

“When the incidents (like rape) occur in your state (Opposition ruled), you choose to close your eyes and create a ruckus, when the same incident happens in another state (BJP ruled), so is the right of a daughter living in one state any less than the daughter os a different state?” questioned Thakur.

In a shocking incident in the Lakhimpur Kheri district in UP, two Dalit sisters were allegedly raped, strangled and then hanged on a tree leading to significant national outrage.

Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur was speaking with Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami at Republic Bharat’s ‘Rashtra Sarvopari Sammelan’ in Delhi.

Two Dalit sisters raped and hanged on a tree

The police in a press statement informed two Dalit girls aged 15 and 17 were found hanging on a tree in a Sugarcane field in a mutilated state merely a kilometre away from their house in UP's Lakhimpur Kheri district. Both were raped and then strangulated to death by six men, said the police.

A day after the incident the six accused were arrested and booked under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO), 2012. The police identified the six as Chotu, Junaid, Suhail, Hafizul Rehman, Karimuddin and Arif. Lakhimpur Kheri SP Sanjeev Suman said “All the accused and the girls belong to the same village. Chotu, son of Chetram, was known to the girls in the past and he was the one who had introduced the girls to three of the accused. Later, when the girls started forcing them for marriage, the accused strangulated and hanged them.”

IMAGE: Republicworld