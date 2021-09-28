Anurag Thakur Announces Centre To Allocate Rs 200 Cr For Sports Infrastructure In J&K

Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur on Tuesday said that the Centre has allocated Rs 200 Cr for the developing sports infrastructure in Jammu and Kashmir. Thakur informed that the investment will be done on modern patterns to make at least one highly equipped indoor stadium in each district of J&K. The minister, who is in J&K as part of the Government’s Public Outreach Programme, made the announcement while addressing a gathering of sportspersons, players, and students at Budgam.

The Minister, who had earlier announced improved infrastructure for sports in the region also e-inaugurated three highly equipped indoor stadiums in Budgam, Pulwama and Anantnag. Following the inauguration of the 365-day service facilities, the minister said that he aims to visit each district in the UT and personally assess the requirements on the ground. He further added that the government is going to start procedures for upgradation and renovation of all existing sports infrastructure at par with international standards.

Furthermore, Thakur appealed to the youth of J&K to be more involved in sports and development. The minister urged the young generation to say no to drugs and use sports as a tool of personal development and talent which will enable them to compete in any competition be it in sports or in the academic field. Thakur further added that he was thrilled to notice the youth of J&K showing keen interest in sporting activities. “Our players shall not feel disappointed on account of non-availability of sports infrastructure”, the Minister emphasized. He stressed the training of youth on the new and scientific patterns to achieve desired results in all sporting activities.

He also praised the district administration and sports council of J&K for ensuring the timely completion of these prestigious projects despite going through enormous hardships due to the COVID-19 pandemic. During his address, the minister also appealed to people of other states to visit J&K. Pushing the UT for tourism, Thakur said that the beautiful green pastures, clean atmosphere and hospitality of the people of Kashmir are not to be missed.

Khelo India Centres in India

Earlier in August, the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports had announced plans to establish 1,000 Khelo India Centres across the country. The Centre, in its push to promote sports in the country, had earlier informed that over 360 Khelo India Centres have already been notified. Anurag Thakur in a written reply to Rajya Sabha said that the Central Government along with the Ministry of YAS has formulated several different schemes with the motive to promote sports in the country including the rural, tribal, and backward areas. As a part of this initiative, Thakur announced the Ministry's decision to establish KICs. He had also put emphasis on improving sports in the J&K region.

Image: PTI