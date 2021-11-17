Anurag Thakur Announces Telecom & Road Connectivity Developmental Plans For Remote Regions

Union Information & Broadcast and Youth Affairs & Sports Minister Anurag Thakur on Wednesday, November 17, said more focus will be given to improving telecommunication connectivity across isolated or remote regions of India. This decision comes after Prime Minister Narendra Modi introduced 'Tribal Pride Day' in the country in a way to honour their contribution towards nation-building on November 15.

Union Minister said, "In over 7000 villages of 44 aspirational districts across Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Maharashtra & Odisha, mobile towers connectivity will be provided. It has been decided to provide 4G mobile services. Project is expected to be worth Rs 6466 crores."

This step is taken in line with the project which was introduced in 2018 to identify regions and provide improved telecom services across the country. This is implemented considering the socio-economic indicator.

Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana

Union Minister further spoke of Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana which was initiated by Atul Bihari Vyajapee and is been taken forwards by PM Narendra Modi.

Anurag Thakur said, "Areas that were not covered for road connectivity under phases 1-2 of Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana or the Left-Wing Extremism affected areas & the tribal areas are going to be benefitted. Roads will be built through dense forests, mountains, and rivers."

He further added that the government aims to facilitate good road connectivity irrespective of climate and region. In phase 3 of PMGSY, about Rs 1,00,000 crores will be spent on road connectivity development which is expected to be achieved by 2024-25.

Anurag Thakur promotes Swacch Bharat Abhiyan

On October 30, Union Minister Anurag Thakur urged the youth of the country to take part in the Cleanliness Campaign and further play a role in its advancement. Speaking at Avadh University in Ayodhya, the minister stated that while we may not have been able to participate in India's freedom battle, we can certainly participate in the campaign to rid the country of plastic garbage.

