Anurag Thakur Assures Govt Support In Curbing Fake News; Has Strong Take On 'Infodemic'

Delivering a virtual address at the News Broadcasters Federation (NBF) National Conclave on Friday in New Delhi, Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Anurag Thakur thanked the NBF and media persons for working towards the upliftment of the country by spreading the right information to the right place at the right time.

Elaborating on the word “Infodemic”, the Union minister stated that we need to curb the spread of false and fake news in order to bring India into a leading role.

Congratulating the NBF for strengthening democracy, the I&B Minister said, “For any country, media is a platform where there's an attempt to send the right story to the right place and NBF has tried to do this. I congratulate you for gathering on one platform and trying to strengthen democracy.”

‘False & fabricated news claimed lives across the globe’

Explaining the word ‘Infodemic’, Anurag Thakur said, “Infodemic was coined during the pandemic in which we saw that fake news was deliberately spread to hurt the nations. We have all seen that due to the spread of false and fabricated news during the COVID-19 pandemic, people even lost their lives not only in India but across the world as well.”

“I want to assure that the government will provide all levels of support to the NBF in curbing the spread of fake news in the country,” the Union minister said, adding, “I also want to ask for the suggestions today that how government could better its policy regarding news and bring India in a leading role.”