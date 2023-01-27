Anurag Thakur At SCO On Pakistan And China' Participation

Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur while speaking to ANI about the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Film Festival invitations to China and Pakistan said “The decision to accept or decline our invites now rests with them.”

“Whenever there is a multi-international event, invitations are sent to all from our side and this time too we sent it. These types of events help in the betterment of both nations,” Thakur said.

Anurag Thakur speaks about Indian film industry at SCO

Union Minister Anurag Thakur while speaking about the Indian film industry at the SCO said “it's a privilege to organise the SCO Film Festival.”

When asked a question on how the government is helping the film industry deal with the 'boycott Bollywood' trend, Anurag Thakur said that the Indian government has set up a Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), that ensures that any film releasing in a cinema has to go be passed through the board. He said that if any objection is raised against any movie, the government sends it to CBFC so that it can be looked at from all aspects.

“The government sends complaints about movies to the CBFC so they can be evaluated from all angles,” he said.

SCO film festival

In collaboration with the SCO Council of Heads of States, the Government of India's Ministry of Information & Broadcasting organises the Shanghai Cooperation Organization Film Festival through the National Film Development Corporation. The SCO Feature Festival's opening film has been chosen "Appatha," a Tamil film directed by Priyadarshan.