Anurag Thakur Slams Rahul Gandhi For China Comment, Recalls 'soup Incident' During Doklam

Amid the ongoing war of words over the Tawang clash, Union minister Anurag Thakur on Saturday slammed Congress scion Rahul Gandhi for his remarks on Indian soldiers. Hitting out at Rahul Gandhi, Thakur said that he is not shocked at the Congress leader's statements as he was the one who was seen "having soup with the Chinese authorities" during the Doklam standoff.

Condemning Rahul Gandhi's remarks on Indian soldiers, Anurag Thakur said, "I am not at all shocked over Rahul Gandhi's statement regarding the Indian armed forces. In fact, when the Doklam incident happened, he was seen having soup with the Chinese authorities. He has time and again stood in support of Chinese soldiers. When Indian soldiers conducted the surgical strike, at that time as well, Rahul Gandhi and other Congress leaders questioned our troops."

"The Congress party seems to have less trust in our soldiers, but we (BJP-led central government) trust them with all our hearts. We have full faith in security forces. We have extremely strong armed forces, who not only conduct surgical strikes on enemies but also give an answer to those who challenge us," he added.

Rahul Gandhi 'insults' Indian forces

Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi sparked a major controversy on Friday after he claimed that the Indian soldiers in Arunachal Pradesh were 'thrashed' by their Chinese counterparts. His statement came in the backdrop of the recent India-China faceoff in Tawang that took place on December 9.

Addressing media during his Bharat Jodo Yatra, Rahul Gandhi said, "From what I can make of the current situation, China is not preparing for an incursion but a full-fledged war. The threat is clear but our government is ignoring the threat. The Centre is trying to hide facts from us but it won't be able to hide such things for long."

Gandhi further said the government's approach is 'event-based', he said when it comes to international relations and geopolitics, events don't work, power works. "I have time and again warned them to be cautious, and understand what is happening. Their statements keep coming, I see the External Affairs minister talking, I should not say this, but there is a need for him to deepen his understanding of things," he added.