Anurag Thakur Attacks Toolkit Gang For Sullying India With Lies At Republic Bharat Summit

India's Union Minister of Sports, Youth Affairs and Minister of Information and Broadcasting, Anurag Thakur, on Friday questioned the anti-national foreign-influenced "narratives" propelled by the Indian opponents with an aim to malign India's global reputation and impede 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' campaign led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's administration.

In an interview with Republic Media Network's editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami, MP Thakur promulgated his stance on the widely-led foreign intervention campaigns weaponized against India by the opposition parties in order to influence the state's own decision-making on indian policies with the help of external forces emboldened against the ruling government.

The 2020 contentious Farm Laws—The Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act; The Farmers' (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Act; and The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act—sought to transform India's agricultural sector. But the three farm laws were forced to be repealed in November 2021 due to violent protests flared by the Opposition parties, the global outcry and disaffection against India, and the government's inability in being able to explain the merits of the laws to the infuriated farmers, largely misled by the opposition and anti-BJP disinformation campaigns.

Former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi later maintained that the government" knew that it had done something wrong and was terrified of having a discussion in Parliament” as his party encouraged the agricultural sector workers to protest and revolt against the sitting government in the United States Capitol siege style.

The three farm laws were aimed to entitle Indian farmers to have the freedom to choose to sell their produce either in APMC mandi or as independent sellers. The Prime Minister insisted that the laws were drafted to alleviate the poverty and financial distress among the Indian farmers, and if implemented, would dismantle the existing trade and distribution monopoly enjoyed by the Food Corporation of India (FCI) and the Agricultural Produce Market (APMC).

Toolkit Gang's covert global conspiracy to malign India

Speaking about the global "conspiracy" fabricated by the 'Toolkit Gang' (anti-India opponent forces) to create security challenges and pressurize the government, and orchestrate the farmers into protesting in a globally coordinated planning, Mr Goswami on Friday asked MP Thakur to make comments.

Republic Media Network's chief editor Mr Goswami criticised the opposition and anti-India elements for supporting foreign information manipulation and interference. He noted that the anti-farm laws protests tweet shared by the Swedish activist Greta Thunberg accidentally unveiled the covert foreign manipulation efforts as it had a 'toolkit' attached to it. It laid bare the international campaign, outlining the petitions, details protest locations, and mass movements along with controversial instructions to gather farmers and protest in the national capital against the legislation.

“This is a document meant to enable anyone unfamiliar with the ongoing farmers' protests in India to better understand the situation and make decisions on how to support the farmers based on their own analysis,” the toolkit read.

The provocative tone in the toolkit urged the country's farmers to revolt as they were "increasingly being subjected to the control of large corporations and international institutions whose sole focus is profits, and necessarily involves increased exploitation of nature." Disha Ravi, a Bangalorean activist and the Editor of the Toolkit Google Doc, was accused as a key conspirator who collaborated with the pro-Khalistani Poetic Justice Foundation to arouse a mass revolt within the borders of the Indian territory that jeopardized the law and order situation.

She was apprehended and sent to 5-day police custody. "Have opponents and anti-national elements been using some of the increasingly biased mass media, social media networks, and other communication platforms to furbish their anti-India agenda globally? What are your views, should that also point at the urgency that the Indian mass media must be independent of all sorts of foreign funding?" asked Mr Goswami.

"There have been many instances where external and global adversaries' disinformation campaigns have been used to push anti-India agendas worldwide, and with an aim of interference in the Indian policy making or tweaking it," noted MP Thakur.

'Why do they revel in the idea of foreign intervention? anti-India propaganda or psyops?'

Union Minister Thakur underscored that the recent clashes and violence witnessed in the context of the boundary dispute between Assam and Mizoram were further exacerbated on the social media platforms with hashtags. These campaigns to destabilize the decorum and peace within the country were run by external forces, abroad. 80% to 90% of the tweets linked to the inter-state dispute marred by violence in India's Northeast were being generated in Washington. Such opposing views and interference not only threatened India's internal security but also carried the negative potential to destabilize the region.

"What is the link between India's internal border dispute with North or South America?" Indian Union Minister Thakur blatantly asked.

He then went on to deride whom he described as "Indian origin foreign agents" asserting that they reaped benefits out of the divided country and discouraging the ruling government. Highlighting the implications of such dangerous foreign techniques, MP Thakur said that such anti-national elements must be probed and strict legal action must be taken against them for disrupting internal harmony.

"Why do they revel in the idea of foreign intervention?" asked India's Union Minister. He noted that such anti-India propaganda or ”psyops” (Psychological operations) were done by the anti-national elements during the 2017 China-India border standoff at Doklam as well as in 2019 when the Indian Air Force (IAF) warplanes conducted the bombing raid in Balakot, Pakistan as a retaliatory move in response to the Pulwama terror attacks.

The downing of the Pakistani F-16 fighter jet by the IAF was subjected to vast public scrutiny, with campaigns on Indian social media questioning the authenticity of the IAF air raid that was carried out on the JeM camp to avenge the killing of 40 Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) troopers in J&K. "Who were the people that questioned the raid, the leaders of the opposition party within India and their support base," asserted Thakur. India's homegrown COVID-19 vaccine was also similarly discredited on the global stage by such forces, he reminded. Under its ambitious 'Vaccine Maitri' initiative, India donated crores of doses to countries worldwide, including the developed world, Union Minister stressed.