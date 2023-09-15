Anurag Thakur: ‘Ghamandiya’ Alliance Selling 'Nafrat Ka Saamaan' In 'Nafrat Ki Dukaan'

In an address in Bhilwara's Shahpura, Union Minister Anurag Thakur launched a scathing attack on the Congress party, accusing them of harbouring hatred for Sanatana Dharma. Thakur stated, "Congress is ashamed of Sanatan Dharma, they want to end it, they want to insult Hindus, and they want to crush the Constitution."

Thakur further asserted, "Every day Congress and leaders of their supporting parties say that they will end Sanatana Dharma. They have now also started boycotting journalists and have begun filing complaints. Whether it is in Chennai or Bengal, they are filing complaints out of fear."

Turning his attention to the Ashok Gehlot government in Rajasthan, Thakur levied additional allegations. He emphasised, "They do not realise that many Mughals have come and gone here, but the temple of Somnath still stands as a symbol of Sanatana, and now a grand temple of Lord Shri Ram is being built," he added.

Indirectly targeting the Gandhi family, Thakur accused the Congress government of prioritising the interests of Rahul Gandhi and his brother-in-law, Robert Vadra. He recalled how the opposition and the Congress had been sceptical of PM Modi’s humble beginnings when they stated, “Will a tea seller run the country?"

Emphasising the government's track record of fiscal responsibility and investments in infrastructure, Thakur said, "When Congress was in power, it emptied the entire treasury, but the Modi government has filled the treasury again while building homes and think tanks for the countrymen." "Rahul Gandhi had come and said that he would waive off the loans of the farmers, but were the loans of the farmers waived off? Only the Modi government is working for the farmers," he said.

Thakur took aim at the Congress party's promises to alleviate the burdens of farmers, asserting that it was the Modi government that had truly addressed their cause. He commended initiatives like the 'Jal Jeevan Yojana,' which has brought accessible water to countless households.

The Minister credited the Modi government for achievements on the global stage, including the successful soft landing of Chandrayaan and the seamless organisation of G20 events.

Earlier in the week, Thakur had stated, “A week ago, Thakur took a jibe at the INDIA alliance and said,"In this 'Nafrat ki dukaan' of Rahul Gandhi, the members of the 'Ghamandiya' alliance are selling 'Nafrat ka saamaan’,” the Union Minister said.

Thakur's comments come in response to the recent controversy sparked by Tamil Nadu Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin, who equated Sanatana Dharma with various afflictions, prompting widespread condemnation.