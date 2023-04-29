Anurag Thakur Hails Success Of Y20 Pre-Summit In Ladakh; 'Gave Solid Reply To Fearmongers'

Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Anurag Thakur on Saturday, April 29 said that the successful conclusion of the Y20 pre-summit meeting is a solid answer to those who attempted to spread fear and confusion before the event.

Exuding confidence, the Union Minister while speaking at the Y20 Yuwa Samwad in Ladakh said, "Some people must have felt pain when I said Y20 Pre-Summit was successful. Those who tried to spread fear and confusion before Y20 Pre-Summit in Leh & tried to make statements, I would like to say to them that Y20 Pre-Summit was also held in Leh and was a very successful event.”

Organised by the Ministry of Youth and Sports Affairs, Y20 Pre-Summit Meeting under G20 culminated on April 28. The three-day planned event commenced on April 26 and witnessed the participation of over 100 delegates.

The focus was on the five Y20 themes of Shared Future: Youth in Democracy and Governance; Future of Work: Industry 4.0, Innovation & 21st Century Skills; Climate Change and Disaster Risk Reduction: Making Sustainability a Way of Life; Peace Building and Reconciliation: Ushering in an era of No War and Health, Wellbeing and Sports: Agenda for Youth.

On December 1 last year, India assumed the G20 Presidency for a period of one year and its theme for the presidency is based on its civilisational value system of '‘Vasudeva kutumbakam’ which is ‘One Earth, One Family, One Future’.

Y20 Summit

The Youth 20 Summit-2023 is set to be organised under the framework of the G20 Presidency by the Department of Youth Affairs, Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, Government of India.

Y20 is one of the crucial official Engagement Groups of the G20 and the Youth20 (Y20) Engagement Group is holding discussions across India, to interact with the youth of the nation for a better future, and also set a plan for further action. The Y20 is a platform for youth to put their ideas ahead of the G20 priorities.

In addition to it, Y20 Pre-Summit will provide a plethora of options to youth for collaborating and holding discussions with stakeholders for the progress of society and the young people.

