Anurag Thakur Hits Out At OTT Platforms, Says 'Abusive Language Not Creativity'

Amid the rising issue of complaints regarding the OTT (Over The Top) platforms, Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Anurag Thakur on Sunday said that abusive language and uncivilised behaviour in the name of creativity cannot be tolerated. Hitting out at the OTT platforms, including streaming services like Netflix, Hotstar, Amazon Prime and Zee Video among others, for the ‘increasing obscenity and vulgar language’, Thakur said that the government is taking the matter seriously.

Tweeting a video message regarding the same, the Union minister said, “Abusing, rudeness in the name of creativity cannot be tolerated. The government is serious about the complaints of increasing obscene content on OTT platforms.”

“If there is a need to make any changes in the rules regarding this, then the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting will not back down in that direction as well. Strict action will be taken to stop obscenity and abuse,” he added.

It is important to note that the Delhi High court on March 7 upheld an order for the registration of FIR against the over-the-top streaming service TVF (The Viral Fever) and its actor regarding the usage of language in its content. The court further asked the government to take steps to check the language of the content of OTT platforms.

How the problem can be solved?

Addressing the issue, the Union minister said, “On level one, the producer is supposed to solve the complaints. Almost 90 per cent of complaints are cleared at stage one only. Next is the association level, where almost everything is cleared.”

“When the complaints finally reach the government, strict actions are taken. However, the complaints have only increased in the last few days,” he added.

(With inputs from ANI)