Anurag Thakur Inaugurates Shimla's Fit India Freedom Run 2.0, Event To End On October 2

Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Anurag Thakur inaugurated the Fit India Freedom Run 2.0 in Shimla on Friday. Anurag Thakur and Minister of State for Youth Affairs and Sports (MoS) Nisith Parmanik launched a nationwide programme last week called the Fit India Freedom Run 2.0 to celebrate the Azadi ka Amrut Mahotsav. On Friday, Anurag Thakur officially started the 'Run' in Shimla and later held the "Jan Ashirwad Yatra" from the Party office.

What is Freedom Run?

The Union Minister flagged off the Freedom Run from Delhi's Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium last week and the event was also held at 75 other locations across the country. Locations like Cellular Jail in Port Blair, Kaza Post in Lahaul Spiti, Mumbai's Gateway of India and the Attari Border in Punjab among many others. While speaking to the media, Thakur said, “We launched the Fit India Freedom Run 2.0 today to celebrate the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav and to encourage the youth of the nation to take up fitness. The run is being organized at 75 iconic locations across the country, who will further take it to 75 villages in nearly 750 districts of the nation and promote the Fitness ki Doze, Aadha Ghanta Roz campaign. With this, we aim to take the Prime Minister's Fitness Movement to every part of the country and make it a mass fitness movement.” This time Fit India Freedom Runs 2.0 will conclude on October 2, 2021. The key activities of Fit India Freedom Run 2.0 include pledges, the rendering of the National Anthem, Freedom Run, cultural functions at venues, awareness among Youth Volunteers to participate and also organize similar Freedom Runs in their villages.

(With ANI inputs)