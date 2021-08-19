Anurag Thakur Kickstarts 'Jan Ashirwad Yatra', Visits Himachal Pradesh For First Time

As Union Sports and Youth Affairs Minister, Anurag Thakur on August 19 visited Himachal Pradesh for the first time and kickstarted the five-day ‘Jan Ashirwad Yatra.’ After initially posting a recorded video message on having the responsibility of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to carry the task, Thakur on Thursday posted a picture from the rally declaring, “it has started.”

In the video, the Union Minister said, “Namaste, PM Narendra Modi ji has given me a new responsibility. Have been given the opportunity to work together, have been given the opportunity to serve the country. After this, I am coming to Himachal Pradesh for the first time tomorrow. Will wait. Your love for your love. Your blessings will be needed. Will definitely come to meet you. Jai Hind, Jai Himachal."

It has been previously reported that after starting off the journey on Thursday morning from Himachal Bhawan, the journey is expected to reach Dharampur by noon. The Union Sports and Youth Affairs Minister will reach Circuit House Solan, then the main market Kandaghat and Shogi, the main market. Thakur will then reach Hotel Peterhof in Shimla, where he would be welcomed by other state leaders and address a public meeting.

'Jan Ashirwad Yatra'

BJP on August 16 launched the ‘Jan Ashirwad Yatras’ from several parts of the nation with 39 ministers who were inducted into the Union council of ministers on July 7. All of the ministers will take part in the Yatras across 22 states. BJP National President JP Nadda has directed 43 new ministers to kickstart the yatra that involves the ministers covering at least 300 to 400 kilometres from 16-17 August and 19-20 August.

Meant to introduce the lawmakers to the public, all Union ministers were asked to plan the schedule in such a manner that they are able to cover at least 3-4 constituencies along with 4-5 districts. BJP has also asked the members to include religious places, homes of prominent saints, activities, social workers, litterateurs, national and international sportspersons and the families of martyrs in their visit. Some of the new ministers in the second cabinet of PM Modi include Narayan Rane, Jyotiraditya Scindia, Sarbananda Sonowal, Bhupendra Yadav, Pashupati Paras, Anupriya Patel, Meenakshi Lekhi, Kapil Patil, Ajay Bhatt, Ashwini Vaishnav, Virendra Kumar and Shobha Karandlaje.

IMAGE: Twitter