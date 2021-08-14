Participating in India's Independence Day celebrations, Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur, Law Minister Kiren Rijiju and Health Minister Mansukh Mansukh Mandaviya embarked upon a 3 km bicycle journey.

The three union ministers along with other officials on Friday participated in the 'Pedal for Health' initiative under the 'Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav' campaign. The ministers started from the Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium in Delhi and went on till Akbar Road. The initiative was in collaboration with the Food Corporation of India.

Speaking to ANI, Union Minister Thakur asserted, 'only a healthy India can be a strong India'.

"Paddle for Health makes your health and if the health of the citizen becomes good, then the health of the country becomes good. We are going to celebrate 75 years of independence, on this occasion cycling has started in 75 cities," added Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya.

Centre unveils Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav official logo

At the outset of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav celebrating India's independence from British rule, the Centre unveiled the campaign's official logo. The theme for this year is 'Nation First, Always First.'

Independence Day rehearsals at Red Fort

A complete dress rehearsal was held on Friday at Red Fort in the national capital amid strict security ahead of Independence Day celebrations on August 15. As part of the rehearsals, a march-past was held in the Red Fort's arena.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Traffic Police has issued a traffic advisory for August 15. Only vehicles with a valid Delhi Traffic Police pass would be allowed to enter the Red Fort.

'Azadi Ka Amrit Mohotsav': Indian Air Force organises All-women expedition to Mt Manirang

The Indian Air Force (IAF) organised a tri-services all-women mountaineering expedition to Mt. Manirang (21,625 ft). This was organised as a part of the 'Azadi ka Amrit Mohotsav' celebrations on August 1. The team of 15 mountaineers was led by Wing Commander Bhavana Mehra and flagged off by Air Marshal VPS Rana, VSM, who is also the Air Officer-in-Charge Administration. The team aims to scale the peak on 15th August this year. The Air Marshal encouraged the team to succeed in reaching their aim and appreciated the efforts by the organisers to facilitate the expedition.

(With inputs from ANI, Image: ANI)