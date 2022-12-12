Anurag Thakur Plays Cricket During 'Kashi Tamil Sangamam' Friendly Match; Watch

Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur was seen playing cricket during the 'Kashi Tamil Sangamam' friendly match in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh, on December 11.

#WATCH | Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur played cricket during the 'Kashi Tamil Sangamam' friendly match in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh pic.twitter.com/K4248nDbvy — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) December 11, 2022

While speaking to PTI, he said, "Kashi (Varanasi) & Tamil Sangam has helped in boosting cultures. This is an age-old relationship which has been revived by PM Modi. The gaming platform here has helped youth from both states in connecting with each other."

PM inaugurated Kashi Tamil Sangamam on Nov 19

The month-long ‘Kashi Tamil Sangamam’, which was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, began on November 19 and is slated to end on December 16.

Several Tamil guests who are from different fields such as education, literature, archaeology, history, art, music, yoga and Ayurveda, enthusiastically take part in the Kashi Tamil Sangamam.

Over 2,500 people comprising 12 groups from Tamil Nadu are attending the event. The aim is to bring together academic exchanges, seminars, discussions between the experts and scholars of various aspects of the two ancient expressions of Indian culture, with focus on bringing forward the relation that is shared by Kashi and Tamil ANDU.

The Ministry of Education said, "the broader objective is to bring the two knowledge and cultural traditions (of the North and South) closer, create an understanding of our shared heritage and deepen the people-to-people bond between the regions."

IIT-Madras and BHU have joined hands to be the knowledge partners for the event. The Ministries of Tourism, Culture, Textiles, Railways, and Food Processing have become the stakeholders, besides the Varanasi administration and the government of Uttar Pradesh.

