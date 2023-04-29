Anurag Thakur Plays Table Tennis With Y20 Delegates In Ladakh; WATCH

Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports Anurag Thakur played table tennis with Y20 delegates on the sidelines of the gathering in Ladakh. In the video clip, Anurag Thakur can be seen showing his skills as a table tennis player, and also on one occasion, playing a hard smash shot against his opponent.

Youth20 is one of the official Engagement Groups of the G20. The Youth20 is organised pan-India, to consult the youth of the G20 nations on ideas for a better tomorrow and draft an agenda for action. The platform will provide an opportunity for youth to express their perspectives and ideas on G20 priorities.

#WATCH Leh, Ladakh: Union Minister Anurag Thakur played table tennis with Y20 delegates at Yuwa Samwad in Ladakh. pic.twitter.com/IHRKn4kNI4 — ANI (@ANI) April 28, 2023

Anurag Thakur attacks Y20 Summit naysayers

Taking a veiled jibe at Pakistan, Anurag Thakur stated the successful completion of the Y20 Summit would have been a reason for envy for some. “Some people must have felt pain when I said Y20 Pre-Summit was successful. Those who tried to spread fear an confusion before Y20 Pre-Summit in Leh & tried to make statements, I would like to say them that Y20 Pre-Summit was also held in Leh and was a very successful event," he said.

Leh | Some people must have felt pain when I said Y20 Pre-Summit was successful. Those who tried to spread fear & confusion before Y20 Pre-Summit in Leh & tried to make statements, I would like to say them that Y20 Pre-Summit was also held in Leh and was a very successful event:… pic.twitter.com/wEaiAWEEjn — ANI (@ANI) April 28, 2023

The Y20 Summit hosted by India in Ladakh was visited by delegates from 20 countries. Discussions were held broadly on five themes including - Future of Work: Industry 4.0, Innovation, & 21st Century Skills, Climate Change and Disaster Risk Reduction: Making Sustainability a Way of Life, Peacebuilding and Reconciliation: Ushering in an Era of No War

Shared Future: Youth in Democracy and Governance, Health, Well-being & Sports: Agenda for Youth.

Under the Youth20 Summit-2023, for the coming months, there will be consultations on five themes along with various discussions at schools, colleges, universities, urban local bodies, and professional associations, across States in the run-up to the final Youth20 Summit. The focus of the activities will be on building a shared vision of youth for good governance and democracy and on using technology to improve skills across the board.