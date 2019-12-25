The Debate
Anurag Thakur Remembers Atal Bihari Vajpayee; Questions Sonia Gandhi On NRC, NPR And CAA

General News

BJP leader remembered former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his birth anniversary informing that the BJP observes this day as the good governance day.

Written By Digital Desk | Mumbai | Updated On:

BJP leader Anurag Thakur requested the Indian Muslims with regard to the CAA and said that it is Act where citizenship will be given and not taken. While commenting on the Congress' opposition on NPR, Thakur asked if the NPR was first introduced by the UPA government then why is it opposing now. Anurag Thakur also questioned Sonia Gandhi if NRC was first introduced by Rajiv Gandhi and if yes, then why.

BJP leader remembered former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his birth anniversary informing that the BJP observes this day as the good governance day across India. 

