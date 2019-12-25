The Debate
CAA: BJP's Anurag Thakur Slams Cong, Accuses Party Of Misleading People By Spreading Lies

General News

Anurag Thakur on Wednesday lashed out at the Congress for opposing the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and accused the party of misleading people by spreading lies.

Updated On:
Anurag

Union Minister Anurag Thakur on Wednesday lashed out at the Congress for opposing the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and accused it of misleading the people by spreading lies. Ever since the Parliament passed the Citizenship Amendment Bill on December 11, massive protests are being held throughout the country even though the government has reiterated that the Citizenship Act is not anti-Muslim, and Indian Muslims need not worry. Earlier, BJP leader Shankar Lalwani had also accused the Opposition of misleading people on the issue and said that refugees from Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan have come here after facing persecution. Speaking to ANI, Thakur accused Congress of creating an atmosphere of distress.

"We are only giving citizenship to those who were discriminated in their country. This law is not about taking away citizenship from people. We are giving citizenship. Congress party led by Sonia Gandhi ji is creating an atmosphere of distress among the people. While in power in 2010, they were in favour of passing the same, Bill. Then why are they protesting now ?," the Union Minister said.

"Citizens of the country will remain the citizens be it Muslims, Hindu or any other religion. Congress party is a liar," he reiterated.

READ: BJP workers take out a rally in support of the CAA in Mumbai

READ: Yediyurappa announces compensation for CAA protest victims' kin, to be given after inquiry

BJP Vice President slams opposition

BJP Vice President Vinay Sahasrabuddhe on Tuesday, reacting to the Opposition's criticism over the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, said that some political parties are trying to gain brownie points by constructing false narratives.

"In the entire country, some political parties to gain brownie points by constructing false narratives. It is necessary to bring facts in order to educate the public so that people know the painful condition in which our refugee brothers-sisters are living," Sahasrabuddhe said while speaking to ANI on the sidelines of an event organised by civil society with victims of Pakistani atrocities.

"We have organised today's program with that motive. We believe the society will understand their pain and will correctly view the humanitarian work of giving them citizenship by the present government," he added.

Sahasrabuddhe took an apparent jibe at the Congress party and said the party voices opposition to everything disregarding realities. "Those protesting should go to Majnu Ka Tila and talk to them (refugees)," he said.

READ:CAA: Goa CM Pramod Sawant informs MLAs about Centre's White paper

READ: WATCH | BSP's Sudhindra Bhadoria: 'Govt's focus should be on economy, not NPR, NRC or CAA'

Published:
COMMENT
