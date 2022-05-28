Anurag Thakur Slams Delhi Govt For Inaction In Thyagraj Row; 'stadiums Meant For Athletes'

Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports Anurag Thakur on Saturday weighed in on the Thyagaraj Stadium controversy, asserting that no one should interfere in the training of athletes. While inaugurating the Khashaba Jadhav Sports Complex at Savitribhai Phule Pune University, Thakur also hit out at the Delhi government for failing to take action against the IAS officers responsible for the incident.

"In Delhi, an IAS officer and his wife took their dog to a stadium, asking players to stand outside. The Delhi government did nothing. It's these athletes who win medals for the country. No one should interfere with it. Not my party, not any other party. What can be more unfortunate and more shameful that athletes are outside but the IAS officers are walking their dog?" he questioned

The Union Minister further stated that ultimately the Centre had intervened and had sent a 'clear message' by transferring the officers to distant places. "Delhi government did not take action against the IAS officers who were forcing athletes out of the stadium. The stadium was not open for the athletes. But the Centre took action and made their transfers to distant places so that a clear message can be sent across that sports grounds are for the athletes,” Anurag Thakur said, adding that these grounds were meant for sportspersons.

MHA transfers IAS Officer, and his wife from Delhi

On Thursday, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) issued a notification for the transfer of AGMUT cadre IAS officers Sanjeev Khirwar and Rinku Dugga from Delhi to Ladakh and Arunachal Pradesh, respectively. This development came in response to complaints about the misuse of facilities at the government-run Thyagaraj Stadium in the national capital by the IAS couple.

According to reports, Khirwar, who is Delhi's Principal Secretary of Revenue, was misusing the sports facilities by closing the spot for sports activities earlier than usual so that he could take his dog for a walk there. Following the inquiry, the chief secretary submitted a report to the MHA in the evening on the factual position, prompting the Ministry to order their transfer. The swift action was hailed by many prominent sports personalities including Thomas Cup 2022 winner HS Prannoy.