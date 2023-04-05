Anurag Thakur Slaps Red-faced Oppn With Facts After Spectacular Neta Card Flop In SC

As the opposition faced snub from the Supreme Court over the plea filed by the 14 opposition parties over the use of central agencies, Union Minister Anurag Thakur responded by saying that the top court has given a reality check to the opposition parties.

Thakur said, "The problem is that instead of cooperating into the investigation the opposition creates a hue and cry. The political parties involved in corruption are raising questions on the probe agencies."

The Union Minister added that the opposition parties don't cooperate but are indulged in creating a political ruckus. There should be strict action against those involved in corruption.

Thakur alleges Congress leading corrupt political parties

He said, "Those who are involved in corruption are coming on the same stage. The Congress party is leading the corrupt and political parties involved in corruption. Some of these opposition parties don't hesitate to do corruption, but come united on a stage to question the credibility of the investigation agencies."

The ruling BJP party has hit out at the opposition parties saying that the Supreme Court's remarks are a reminder to the opposition that they can't get special treatment just for the sake of being a politician and they can't enjoy special privilege.

BJP leader Amit Malviya said, "I don't understand this term statical action. The opposition were involved in corruption and that is why they have been voted out of power. If AAP leaders are in jail, if TMC leaders are in jail, if other opposition leaders are in jail, then there must be no reason that they can seek a release from the jail."

He said that those involved in corruption can't be spared just because they are the leaders of opposition and the term corruption is enough for the people of this country to realise that BJP is the only option under Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Earlier, the Supreme Court on Wednesday refused to entertain a plea filed by 14 opposition parties, led by the Congress, alleging that central probe agencies are being weaponised against them and the BJP-led central government is using agencies like CBI and ED arbitrarily against opposition leaders. They also sought a fresh set of guidelines governing the arrest, remand, and bail in such cases.

The Apex Court ruled that no separate guidelines can be made for the politicians and asked them to come up with some specific case.

A bench of Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud and Justice JB Pardiwala said that political leaders do not enjoy any immunity higher than common citizens. Following the rejection of the court to entertain, the opposition parties had to withdraw their plea.