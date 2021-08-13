Anurag Thakur Speaks To Arnab, Compares Opposition's Parliament Ruckus To Red Fort Riot

After the Opposition MPs manhandled security marshals in the Rajya Sabha in a shameful culmination to the ruckus witnessed throughout the Monsoon Session, Union I&B and Youth Affairs and Sports Minister Anurag Thakur on Thursday spoke exclusively to Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami. Comparing the Rajya Sabha ruckus with the violent incidents of January 26 at the Red Fort, Thakur requested the Chairman of the House, Venkaiah Naidu, to take strict action against these MPs.

Rajya Sabha Ruckus: Anurag Thakur speaks to Arnab Goswami

When asked why the central government is not taking any action against these Opposition leaders or 'sacking' them for bringing disgrace to the Parliament, Anurag Thakur said, "I fully agree that an action should be taken against them". He further stated that it is the prerogative of the Rajya Sabha Chairman to take any action against the Opposition MPs.

Remarking that he thinks that strict action should be taken against the Opposition for creating ruckus during the Monsoon Session, the Union Minister said that earlier he along with 6 other Ministers had met Rajya Sabha Chairman Venkaiah Naidu and briefed him about the incident that happened in Rajya Sabha. "We have requested him to take strict action against those, who are involved in acts like dancing on the table, tearing papers and manhandling the security marshals," he added.

The Sports Minister said, "They don't understand the power of the people. They don't understand that we are the world's largest democracy. In the temple of democracy, they are bringing is disrepute by acting in such a manner during the Monsoon Session."

Questioning the Opposition as to what mindset they participate in the Parliament proceedings, Thakur said that earlier Mallikarjun Kharge and Sonia Gandhi had written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi that they wanted an early session on issues like COVID-19 and farm laws; however, when the Prime Minister actually invited all the floor leaders to tell them about the steps taken by the government over these issues, Congress and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) stayed away from it

Alleging that the Opposition has never given preference to the COVID-19 preparations of the country, the Minister said that they are just interested in causing a ruckus in the Parliament proceedings and do politics over it. They have stooped down to such a level that they are manhandling security officials, dancing on the table, he added.

When informed that the citizens of the country are shocked and disappointed by the unfortunate sequence of the events during the Monsoon Session, the Minister said that he fully understands the sentiments of the people of India. He said, "As a government, we can only request the Chairman of the House and file a complaint." Stating that the final decision is in the hands of Venkaiah Naidu, he said that if the people of the country want him to taken an action against this then the Rajya Sabha Chairman will not shy away from doing the same.

Coming down heavily on the Opposition, Anurag Thakur said that these leaders come with an agenda to stroll and disrupt the proceedings of the house and they are not at all interested in participating in meaningful discussions of the House.

@iAnuragThakur, Union Minister for Information & Broadcasting and Youth Affairs & Sports, compares scenes witnessed in the Monsoon session's Parliament ruckus with events at Red Fort in Delhi on Jan 26 this year, on The Debate with Arnab #ParliamentTapes https://t.co/90BPt8qOrZ pic.twitter.com/aoLRjjRSjp — Republic (@republic) August 12, 2021

Parliament Ruckus: Govt forms committee to probe mishandling of women marshals

In a big development, the central government on Thursday formed a committee to probe the mishandling of a woman marshal in the Parliament. In a video exclusively accessed by Republic Media Network, a woman marshal dressed in white was seen trying to keep the woman parliamentarians at bay while some of the Members of the Parliament tried to push and attack her. According to the information provided by the government, a total of 30 marshals, out of which 12 were women and 18 were men were deployed in the Parliament to control the lingering ruckus.

The Monsoon Session had begun on a stormy note on July 19 amidst uproar from opposition parties which did not allow PM Narendra Modi to introduce newly-inducted Union Ministers to the Parliament. Since its commencement, the Parliament has been marked by sloganeering, leaders rushing to the Well of the House with placards, tearing of papers, raising anti-government slogans over issues like Pegasus report and farm laws.

(Image: ANI, Republicworld.com)