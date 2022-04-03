Anurag Thakur Takes Dig At AAP's Gujarat Campaign; 'they Only Create Atmosphere Via Media'

On Saturday, Union Minister Anurag Thakur took a dig at the Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) national convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's roadshow in the poll-bound state of Gujarat. Reacting to the Delhi CM's request to the people of Gujarat to give his party a chance in the forthcoming Assembly elections, Thakur said they "create an atmosphere via the media" but have "nothing on the ground". While speaking at the inauguration of projects on Saturday in Himachal Pradesh, Union Minister Thakur said, "Sometimes they create an atmosphere via the media but have nothing on the ground." Taking a dig at the AAP's performance in Uttar Pradesh, Manipur, Goa, and Uttarakhand Assembly elections of 2022, he said that all the candidates of the AAP party lost their deposits in the UP assembly elections and performed poorly in others.

Thakur also attended an event at Chandigarh University on Saturday. Speaking to the ANI in Chandigarh, Thakur said, "Arvind Kejriwal has contested against Prime Minister Narendra Modi before. You have seen his condition. He couldn’t win a seat in Uttar Pradesh. Did you see his condition in Uttarakhand, Goa? Sometimes they create an atmosphere via the media but have nothing on the ground."

BJP will come back in Himachal and Gujarat: Anurag Thakur

On Saturday, the Union Minister of Information and Broadcasting Anurag Thakur said that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) would come back to the poll-bound states of Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh. The Union Minister praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, calling him the "world's most loved leader" and claiming that the BJP receives votes "unilaterally" in his name in all elections across the country.

"At the end of the year, BJP will come again in Himachal Pradesh and Gujarat as well. Modi Ji is globally known as the world’s most loved leader. Whenever there are elections in the country, BJP gets votes in the name of PM Modi unilaterally,” he said.

'Will win Punjab in 2027'

When asked about the BJP's loss in the Punjab Assembly elections, in which the party won only two seats, Thakur stated that the party will win the state's Assembly elections in 2027. Speaking about the campaign in Punjab, the minister said, “We started the campaign very late in Punjab, but our seats didn’t reduce; our vote share has also increased. In 2027 Assembly elections in Punjab, we will come to power in the state.”

It is pertinent to mention that AAP secured a landslide victory in the Punjab Assembly elections, claiming 92 of 117 assembly seats in the state.

AAP kicks off Gujarat Campaign

On Saturday, Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party convenor Arvind Kejriwal, along with Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann, kicked off 'Tiranga Yatra' as part of their roadshow in Gujarat's Ahmedabad ahead of assembly elections later this year. The AAP leaders set out on the two-km roadshow in the city atop a truck decked up as a chariot. Targeting Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Kejriwal in Gujarat said, "After 25 years of rule, they are full of arrogance...give a chance to AAP, like the people of Delhi and Punjab gave. If you do not like it, change the government and bring them back."

(With ANI Inputs)

