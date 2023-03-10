Anurag Thakur Takes On NYT: 5 Times Foreign Publications Displayed Anti-India Bias

US-based newspaper New York Times on March 8 shared an anti-India opinion piece on alleged curbs on information flow in Jammu and Kashmir. The article titled 'Modi’s Final Assault on India’s Press Freedom Has Begun' accused the Modi government of alleged "repressive media policies" in the valley and "intimidating media outlets into serving as government mouthpieces". It also claimed that journalists are "routinely summoned by the police, interrogated and threatened with charges such as income tax violations or terrorism or separatism."

In a strong rebuttal, Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur accused NYT of "spreading lies" about India. He described the NYT opinion piece on the freedom of the press in Kashmir as "mischievous and fictitious".

"New York Times had long back dropped all pretensions of neutrality while publishing anything about India. NYT's so-called opinion piece on freedom of the press in Kashmir is mischievous and fictitious, published with a sole motive to spread propaganda about India and its democratic institutions and values," Thakur said on Twitter.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Amit Malviya also said foreign media with "their jaundiced view of India" no longer have credibility or the heft to comment on India's internal matters.

This is not the first time that foreign media has pushed an anti-India narrative. Here are five other instances when global media displayed bias against New Delhi.

5 times foreign publications displayed anti-India bias

New York Times: 'Anti-Modi' pre-requisite for a job

In 2021, The New York Times posted an opening for a South Asia Business correspondent in New Delhi. In an ad posted on LinkedIn, the NYT looked for specific qualities in the candidates- being anti-Modi and anti-Hindu.

The job description said, "Mr Modi is advocating a self-sufficient, muscular nationalism centred on the country's Hindu majority. That vision puts him at odds with the interfaith, multicultural goals of modern India's founders."

BBC: Alleged 'violent crackdown' in Kashmir

In a 2019 article, BBC, which is under the Income Tax radar over violation of the transfer pricing clause, had accused security forces in Jammu and Kashmir of alleged torture after the abrogation of Article 370. However, the Indian Army denied the allegations and said that there were no injuries due to countermeasures undertaken by the Army.

Al Jazeera: Misleading report on 'firing' in Kashmir Post Article 370 move

Post Article 370 abrogation in Jammu and Kashmir, Al Jazeera shared a misleading video alleging that security forces "opened fire" on demonstrators against the Centre. However, the Ministry of Home Affairs refuted the claim and said that no bullets were fired even after protesters resorted to unprovoked stone pelting.

"Law enforcement authorities showed restraint and tried to maintain law & order situation. It is reiterated that no bullets have been fired in Jammu and Kashmir since the development related to Article 370," MHA had said.

Wall Street Journal: Blamed Centre and Hindus for 2020 Delhi riots

In another instance of fake news, the Wall Street Journal accused the Centre and Hindus for the 2020 Delhi riots. The US publication had also misquoted the brother of slain Intelligence Bureau (IB) official Ankit Sharma.

"I never gave such a statement to Wall Street Journal. This is a ploy to defame my brother and my family. Wall Street Journal is lying," Ankit's brother Ankur Sharma had told the state-owned public broadcaster, Prasar Bharti.

WSJ: Carried full-page anti-India advertisement

Last year, the Wall Street Journal (WSJ) carried a full-page advertisement targeting India, calling it an "unsafe place to invest". The ad titled "Wanted Modi's Magnitsky 11 Meet the officials who make India an unsafe place to invest" carried names and pictures of Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Solicitor General Tushar Mehta among others.