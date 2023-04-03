Anurag Thakur Tears Into Foreign Media Over Alleged 'false' Reports Of Covid-19 In India

Union Minister Anurag Thakur took a swipe at the foreign media houses alleging them for carrying "false" reports about India during the COVID-19 pandemic. He claimed on Sunday, that attempts to tarnish the country's image were not only done from outside the country, but many Indian leaders used that opportunity for their self-interests.

He added, "Indian media is strong enough and has the capability to set narrative across the world." The 48-year-old Information and Broadcasting Minister asserted that Indian media was independent and will remain to be so in the future. "On the part of the government, I can assure you that Indian media was independent earlier, it is independent today and will remain so in future also."

He went on to slam the opposition parties and said, "Nobody intends to nail someone. But a question arises when some political parties use a huge proportion of their budget for their welfare and self-praise rather than for the development and welfare of people. The effect of all this is sometimes seen in news reports when eight to nine newspapers carry identical headlines and it happens not once but 50 times."

Thakur's strong response to foreign media

While levelling up the attack on foreign media for their coverage of COVID-19 in India, he said, "The reports were not true, but a large number of media houses without checking facts ran those reports. This does not spoil only one person's image but spoils the image of the entire country. And this agenda and propaganda are not only being run from outside the country, but many leaders from India also used this opportunity for their self-interests."

The BJP leader intensified his attack on opposition and underlined that some political leaders raised questions over indigenous coronavirus vaccines, alleging them of questioning the India-made vaccines for their 'political benefits.' He went on to praise Prime Minister Narendra Modi for introducing two India-made anti-COVID-19 vaccines (Covishield and Covaxin) and for administering over 220 crore doses for free.