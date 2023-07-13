Anurag Thakur visits Leh, assures villages at Indo-China border of free-dish, connectivity

Union Minister Anurag Thakur has announced that the Information and Broadcasting Ministry will ensure the supply of free Doordarshan DTH connections in far-flung areas in villages at the Indo-China border. The Union Minister has embarked on a comprehensive three-day tour to Leh-Ladakh under Government’s vibrant village programme. He stated that the government is committed to providing all-round connectivity to these remote areas including better mobile access to the villagers. The Union Minister interacted with the residents of Karzok Village in Ladakh which is located at some 211 kilometres from Leh.

The government has come up with an initiative to distribute 1.5 lakh FreeDish connections in villages in border areas in order to reach out to the people residing in far-flung areas. The Union minister further asserted that the Centre will fulfil its commitment towards the development of border villages on a priority basis in terms of better digital as well as road connectivity, enhancement of tourism and sports infrastructure including implementation of Jal Jeewan Mission.

Thakur also held a meeting with UT and District officials to review Central and State Government schemes implementation including distribution of Sports equipment at Karzok. The Minister held a close interaction with the local villagers of Kharnak and Samad among others including the administrative officials at the Indo-China border. He took stock of whether the residents are receiving the advantages of the scheme and the concerned challenges faced by them.

At Kharnak, Anurag Thakur inaugurated the PMGSY road connecting the highway of Dadh Karnak.

He also interacted with the ITBP jawans deployed at the Karzok platoon post located about 15000 feet above sea level on Indo-China Border and spent a night with them. The Union Minister then visited the Puga Residential School where he interacted with the students and played a volleyball exhibition match with the children.