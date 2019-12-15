Anurag Thakur On Savarakar Jibe: Will Shiv Sena Ask Rahul Gandhi To Apologise?

Commenting on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's Savarkar jibe, BJP leader and Minister of State for Finance Anurag Thakur said "Some people do not look beyond their family members, they do not consider the contributions made by other people."

'Will the Sena ask for an apology'?

In a scathing attack, the Minister of State added,"There is no regard for those who have contributed to India's independence and given their lives for the Nation.This is unacceptable." He also questioned the Shiv Sena's stance on the issue. "The Shiv Sena should look at it's Maharashtra allies and see if they accept the comments. Do they want to be with those who have such thoughts?" In addition, he also questioned whether the Sena will seek an apology from Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.

'I am not Rahul Savarkar': Rahul Gandhi

Earlier on Saturday, defiant in his refusal to apologise for his 'Rape in India' comment, former Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said that he will not apologise for the truth. At the Bharat Bachao Rally in Delhi, Gandhi said, "I was told in the parliament by BJP that I should apologise for my speech.They asked me to apologise for saying the truth. My name is not Rahul Savarkar, it is Rahul Gandhi.I will never apologise for the truth, I will die but not say sorry and neither any Congress worker will apologise. Narendra Modi must apologise to the country."

On Thursday, the Wayanad MP, taking a dig at BJP's 'Make in India' scheme declared that instead now the country has become 'Rape in India' while addressing a poll-rally in Jharkhand.

Warning the Congress to refrain from insulting Shiv Sena's hero Veer Savarkar, Shiv Sena Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut on Saturday, issued a stern warning, "We believe Pandit Nehru, Mahatma Gandhi. Do not insult Veer Savarkar'. He added, 'Hopefully furthermore will not be required to be said on this'. He had also explained that Savarkar was a god who had sacrificed his life for independence like Nehru and Gandhi.

In a tweet, the Shiv Sena leader also said, "Veer Savarkar is the god of not only Maharashtra but the country. The name Savarkar is a nation of pride and pride. Like Nehru and Gandhi, Savarkar sacrificed his life for independence. Every such god should be honored. There are no compromises. Jai Hind."

