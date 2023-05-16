Last Updated:

Anurag Thakur’s Anecdote On Chat With Sundar Pichai, Tells Story Of How India Is Far Ahead

Union Minister Anurah Thakur lauded India's digital programme and said that people in India have their vaccine certificates on their smartphones.

Union Minister Anurag Thakur lauded India's digital programme and said that people in India have their vaccine certificates on their smartphones while the same service is unavailable in other countries.

Addressing an event, the Bharatiya Janata Party leader who is the Union Information and Broadcasting Minister said, "In India, people got the Covid vaccine certificate on Cowin (app). This only happened in India and not in other countries. Google CEO Sundar Pichai met me at a programme in Delhi. Speaking to me, he took out a paper from his pocket and said that I have to carry the hard copy of my vaccine certificate with me but in India, even the poor have their vaccine certificate on their phones. No country has been able to do this."

"We should be proud of this. We brought digital payment and digital certificates. Who did this? Officials like you gave such suggestions. Prime Minister Narendra Modi listens to everyone’s suggestions. That's why we were able to provide gas cylinders, houses, and water connections to people," the Minister said.

Earlier in December, last year, Pichai met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said that he was inspired to see the rapid pace of technological change under PM Modi's leadership.

In addition to this, speaking at a Google for India event in Dec 2022, Pichai said that India would be a big export economy and will benefit from an open and connected internet. He also stated that the technology giant is focussing on startups from India and out of its $300 million for startups, around one-fourth will be invested in entities that are led by women.

"Given the scale and technology leadership, it (India) will have, it's important to make sure you are balancing, putting in safeguards for people. You're creating an innovative framework so that companies can innovate on top of a certainty in the legal framework. I think it is an important moment in time. India will also be a big export economy. It will benefit from an open and connected internet and getting that balance right will be important," Pichai said.

