'Any Of Their Workers Left On Ground?': Narayan Rane On Uddhav-Prakash Ambedkar Alliance

After Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT) announced an alliance with Prakash Ambedkar's Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA), Union Minister Narayan Rane on Monday asked the Shiv Sena faction if they have any workers left on the ground. He also doubted Prakash Ambedkar if he had helped Dalits.

Questioning the work done by Uddhav Thackeray and Prakash Ambedkar, Rane said that two leaders have no worth to talk about Prime Minister Narendra Modi, 'who works for people'.

"Is there anyone left with Uddhav Thackeray? There were 56 MLAs, and now even 12 are not left, what is left with them, is there any of their workers left on the ground?" the Bharatiya Janata Party leader asked.

He added, "Did Prakash Ambedkar win any election? How many Dalits did Prakash Ambedkar help? How many houses were built? Uddhav Thackeray & Prakash Ambedkar have no worth to talk about PM Modi who works for people."

Shiv Sena (UBT) and Prakash Ambedkar's VBA announce alliance

The Shiv Sena (UBT) and Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi on Monday announced an alliance, coinciding with the birth anniversary of Sena founder late Bal Thackeray.

In a joint press conference, Thackeray said that his grandfather Keshav Thackeray and Prakash Ambedkar's grandfather BRR Ambedkar were contemporaries who esteemed each other and worked to eliminate social evils and bad practices.

Without naming the BJP, Thackeray said the nation is heading towards autocracy. He also dared the powers that be to hold Assembly elections in Maharashtra at the earliest.

Ambedkar said the coalition is between the VBA and Shiv Sena (UBT) for the juncture, but he hoped other members of the Maha Vikas Aghadi i.e. the Congress and the Nationalist Congress Party would also join.

This development comes a month after Jogendra Kawade-led People's Republican Party (PRP) joined hands with Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's Balasahebanchi Shiv Sena. The BJP is also allied with Union minister Ramdas Athawale's Republican Party of India (A).