Any person with active IRF participation will face charges under UAPA: Maha ATS

Mumbai, Dec 11 (PTI) In view of the Centre extending ban on Islamic Research Foundation (IRF) of controversial Islamic preacher Zakir Naik by five more years, the Maharashtra ATS on Saturday said any person actively associated with this organisation will be charged with the stringent anti-terror law.

In an advertisement issued in a newspaper, the ATS said that participating in activities of IRF, collecting donations or becoming its member will be charged with the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

Whoever has a membership of IRF, participates in rallies, collects or gives donations or helps to propagate the purpose of the organisation, that person will be liable for prosecution under sections of UAPA, it said.

The Central government had extended the ban on IRF by five years in November this year.

The IRF was first declared an unlawful organisation under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967 (37 of 1967) by the central government on November 17, 2016. PTI DC NSK NSK

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)