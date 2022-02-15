AP add 615 fresh Covid-19 cases, 4 deaths

Amaravati, Feb 15 (PTI): Andhra Pradesh reported 615 fresh coronavirus cases in 24 hours ending 9 AM on Tuesday, taking the total to 23,13,827.

The latest bulletin said 2,787 infected persons had recovered while four more succumbed in the state.

The total number of recoveries increased to 22,86,575 and deaths to 14,702, the bulletin said.

The number of active cases dropped to 12,550.

West Godavari district registered 134, East Godavari 103 and Krishna 102 fresh cases.

Of the remaining 10, two districts reported less than 10 new cases each and eight added between 10 and 70 each.

Chittoor, Guntur, Krishna and West Godavari districts reported one fresh Covid-19 fatality each in a day. PTI DBV SS SS

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)