AP Adds 13,618 Fresh Covid-19 Infections

Andhra Pradesh logged 13,618 fresh cases of Covid-19, 8,687 recoveries and nine deaths in the 24 hours ending 9 am on Wednesday.

The daily infection positivity rate hovered around 30 per cent.

The latest bulletin said the total active cases climbed to 1,06,318.

The gross positive cases now went up to 22,22,573, recoveries to 21,01,685 and deaths 14,570, the bulletin said.

Visakhapatnam district reported 1,791, Anantapuramu 1,650, Guntur 1,464, Kurnool 1,409, Prakasam 1,295 and SPS Nellore 1,007 fresh cases.

The remaining seven districts added less than 1,000 new cases each.

East Godavari, SPS Nellore and Visakhapatnam districts reported two fresh fatalities each.

Chittoor, Srikakulam and West Godavari districts added one more death each to their tally.

Visakhapatnam district now has over 15,000 active cases while Guntur and Prakasam have more than 10,000 each.

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)