AP adds 138 cases to its COVID-19 tally

Amaravati, Dec 3 (PTI): Andhra Pradesh reported 138 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, pushing the total up to 20,73,390.

In 24 hours ending 9 am on Friday, 118 persons got cured of the infection and one more succumbed in the state, a health department bulletin said.

The total recoveries climbed to 20,56,788 and toll to 14,445, it said.

The active caseload in the state is now 2,157.

Chittoor district reported 25, Krishna 24, East Godavari 23, Guntur 14, Visakhapatnam 12 and West Godavari 11 fresh cases.

The remaining seven districts added less than eight new cases each to their count.

For the third successive day, only Krishna district registered the lone Covid-19 fatality in the state. PTI DBV APR APR

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)